Top File Recovery Software For Windows 10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Losing important files can be a stressful experience, but thankfully, several file recovery software options can help you retrieve your data on Windows 10. These tools scan your storage devices for deleted or lost files and attempt to restore them. Choosing the right one depends on your specific needs and the severity of the data loss.

This article explores some of the best file recovery software available for Windows 10, highlighting their key features, pros, cons, and pricing to help you make an informed decision. Whether you accidentally deleted a file or experienced a system crash, there’s a recovery solution that can help.

Which File Recovery Software is Best for Windows 10?

Recuva

Recuva is a popular, user-friendly file recovery tool. It offers both a free and a professional version, making it accessible to a wide range of users. Recuva can recover files from hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. Its simple interface and deep scan capabilities make it a solid choice for basic file recovery needs.

Recuva can help you recover accidentally deleted documents, photos, music, emails and any other type of file. It can also recover from damaged or reformatted disks. It is a great tool to have in your arsenal if you are prone to deleting files accidentally.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use interface

Deep scan mode for thorough recovery

Secure overwrite feature for data protection

Preview before recovery

Pricing: Free version available; Professional version: $19.95

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a powerful and comprehensive tool that can recover files from various storage devices, including HDDs, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. It supports a wide range of file types and can handle data loss scenarios like accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and system crashes. Its advanced scanning algorithms and user-friendly interface make it a top choice for both beginners and experienced users.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has a bootable version that can be used to recover files from a computer that won’t start. It is also able to recover files from a RAID array. This software is a great choice for users who need a powerful and reliable data recovery solution.

Key Features:

Advanced scanning algorithms

Support for a wide range of file types

Bootable version for system crash recovery

Preview before recovery

Pricing: Free version available (limited to 2GB); Pro version: $69.95/month, $99.95/year, or $149.95 for a lifetime license.

Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery is a robust and feature-rich software designed to recover lost or deleted files from various storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and optical media. It supports a wide range of file types and can handle complex data loss situations, such as formatted drives, corrupted partitions, and virus infections.

Stellar Data Recovery offers advanced features like RAID recovery, disk imaging, and data recovery from encrypted drives. Its intuitive interface and powerful scanning capabilities make it a reliable choice for both home users and IT professionals. It also offers a “drive monitor” feature that can help prevent data loss by monitoring the health of your hard drives.

Key Features:

Advanced RAID recovery

Disk imaging for data protection

Data recovery from encrypted drives

Drive monitoring feature

Pricing: Standard: $59.99/year; Professional: $89.99/year; Premium: $99.99/year.

Disk Drill

Disk Drill is a user-friendly data recovery software that offers a range of features for recovering lost or deleted files on Windows 10. It supports various storage devices, including internal and external hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. Disk Drill can recover a wide range of file types and handles data loss scenarios like accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and system crashes.

Disk Drill is known for its simple interface and powerful scanning algorithms, making it a great choice for both beginners and advanced users. It also includes data protection tools like Recovery Vault and Guaranteed Recovery, which can help prevent future data loss.

Key Features:

User-friendly interface

Recovery Vault for data protection

Guaranteed Recovery for specific folders

SMART disk monitoring

Pricing: Free version available (500MB recovery limit); Pro version: $89.

Remo Recover

Remo Recover is a comprehensive data recovery software designed to retrieve lost or deleted files from various storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. It supports a wide range of file types and can handle data loss scenarios like accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, and system crashes.

Remo Recover offers advanced scanning algorithms and a user-friendly interface, making it a reliable choice for both home users and professionals. It also includes features like disk imaging and data recovery from damaged or corrupted partitions.

Key Features:

Advanced scanning algorithms

Disk imaging for data protection

Data recovery from damaged partitions

Preview before recovery

Pricing: Windows Basic: $49.97; Windows Media: $59.97; Windows Pro: $79.97.

Wise Data Recovery

Wise Data Recovery is a lightweight and efficient data recovery software that can quickly scan your system for lost or deleted files. It supports a wide range of storage devices, including hard drives, SSDs, USB drives, and memory cards. Wise Data Recovery can recover various file types and handles data loss scenarios like accidental deletion, formatting, and partition loss.

Wise Data Recovery is known for its fast scanning speed and simple interface, making it a good choice for users who need a quick and easy data recovery solution. It also includes a portable version that can be run from a USB drive without installation.

Key Features:

Fast scanning speed

Simple and intuitive interface

Portable version available

Free to use

Pricing: Free. A pro version is also available with extra features.

TestDisk

TestDisk is a powerful, open-source data recovery tool primarily designed to recover lost partitions and make non-booting disks bootable again. While it doesn’t have a graphical user interface, its command-line interface is surprisingly user-friendly and provides a wealth of options for advanced users.

TestDisk can recover lost partitions, rebuild boot sectors, fix partition tables, and recover deleted files from various file systems. It supports a wide range of operating systems and file systems, making it a versatile tool for data recovery experts.

Key Features:

Partition recovery

Boot sector repair

Partition table fix

Open-source and free

Pricing: Free

PhotoRec

PhotoRec, often bundled with TestDisk, is a powerful, open-source data recovery software designed to recover lost pictures, videos, documents, and archives from hard disks, CD-ROMs, and lost pictures from digital camera memory. PhotoRec ignores the file system and goes after the underlying data, so it will work even if your media’s file system has been severely damaged or reformatted.

PhotoRec is highly effective at recovering files from damaged or corrupted storage devices. It supports a wide range of file formats and can recover files from various file systems. Like TestDisk, it uses a command-line interface.

Key Features:

Recovery from damaged file systems

Support for a wide range of file formats

Ignores file system for thorough recovery

Open-source and free

Pricing: Free

Tips

Act Fast: The sooner you attempt data recovery after a data loss incident, the higher your chances of success.

The sooner you attempt data recovery after a data loss incident, the higher your chances of success. Stop Using the Drive: Avoid writing any new data to the affected drive to prevent overwriting the lost files.

Avoid writing any new data to the affected drive to prevent overwriting the lost files. Use a Separate Drive: Save recovered files to a different drive to avoid further data loss.

Save recovered files to a different drive to avoid further data loss. Consider Professional Help: If the data is critical and the recovery process is complex, consider seeking assistance from professional data recovery services.

Recovering Lost Files on Windows 10

Choosing the right file recovery software can make all the difference in retrieving your lost data. Consider your needs, budget, and technical expertise when selecting a tool. Whether you opt for a user-friendly option like Recuva or a more advanced solution like Stellar Data Recovery,

FAQ

Related reading