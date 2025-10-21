How To Enable Number Pad On Keyboard In Windows 11: A Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The number pad, also known as the numeric keypad, is a convenient feature found on most full-sized keyboards. It allows for quick and efficient input of numerical data, which is especially useful for tasks like accounting, data entry, and calculations. However, sometimes the number pad may not be enabled by default in Windows 11, leading to frustration when you try to use it.

Fortunately, enabling the number pad on your keyboard in Windows 11 is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the various methods to activate it, ensuring you can take full advantage of its functionality.

How Do I Turn On The Number Pad In Windows 11?

Using the Num Lock Key

This is the most common and simplest method to enable the number pad.

Locate the “Num Lock” key on your keyboard. It’s usually found in the upper-left corner of the number pad itself. Press the “Num Lock” key once. A small indicator light, often labeled “Num Lock,” should illuminate on your keyboard, indicating that the number pad is now active. Test the number pad by pressing the number keys. If they input numbers correctly, the number pad is enabled.

Enabling Num Lock at Startup via Registry Editor

This method ensures the number pad is automatically enabled every time you start your computer. Modifying the registry can be risky, so proceed with caution and back up your registry before making any changes.

Press the Windows key + “R” to open the Run dialog box. Type “regedit” and press Enter. This will open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Control Panel\Keyboard In the right pane, double-click on the “InitialKeyboardIndicators” value. Change the “Value data” to “2147483648” and click “OK”. Close the Registry Editor and restart your computer. The number pad should now be enabled automatically at startup.

Using On-Screen Keyboard

If your physical keyboard is malfunctioning, you can use the on-screen keyboard to enable the number pad.

Open the Settings app by pressing the Windows key + “I”. Click on “Accessibility”. Under “Interaction,” select “Keyboard.” Toggle the “On-Screen Keyboard” switch to “On”. On the on-screen keyboard, click the “Options” key. Check the box labeled “Turn on numeric key pad” and click “OK”. The number pad will now appear on the on-screen keyboard.

Enabling Num Lock via BIOS Settings

This is a less common method, but it can be useful if the other methods don’t work. Accessing the BIOS settings varies depending on your computer manufacturer.

Restart your computer. As your computer starts up, press the key that allows you to enter the BIOS setup. This key is usually Del, F2, F12, or Esc. The specific key is often displayed on the boot screen. Once in the BIOS setup, navigate to the “Boot” or “Advanced” settings. Look for an option related to “Num Lock Status” or “Numeric Keypad State”. Set the option to “On” or “Enabled”. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup. Your computer will restart, and the number pad should be enabled.

Troubleshooting Number Pad Issues

If you’ve tried the above methods and the number pad still isn’t working, consider these troubleshooting steps:

Check for Driver Issues: Ensure your keyboard drivers are up to date. You can update them through Device Manager.

Ensure your keyboard drivers are up to date. You can update them through Device Manager. Hardware Problems: Test your keyboard on another computer to rule out hardware malfunctions.

Test your keyboard on another computer to rule out hardware malfunctions. Conflicting Software: Some software may interfere with the number pad. Try closing recently installed applications.

Tips

Laptop Users: Some laptops require you to press the “Fn” key in conjunction with the “Num Lock” key to enable the number pad.

Some laptops require you to press the “Fn” key in conjunction with the “Num Lock” key to enable the number pad. External Keyboards: If you’re using an external keyboard, ensure it’s properly connected and powered on.

If you’re using an external keyboard, ensure it’s properly connected and powered on. Accessibility Settings: Double-check your accessibility settings to ensure no settings are interfering with the number pad.

Number Pad Activation: A Summary

Enabling the number pad in Windows 11 is usually a simple task, but sometimes it can be a bit tricky. By following the methods outlined above, you should be able to get your number pad up and running in no time.

FAQ

How do I know if Num Lock is on?

Most keyboards have an indicator light labeled “Num Lock” that illuminates when the number pad is active.

Why is my number pad not working after upgrading to Windows 11?

Sometimes, driver issues or incorrect settings can cause the number pad to stop working after an upgrade. Try updating your keyboard drivers or checking your Num Lock settings.

Can I disable the number pad?

Yes, simply press the “Num Lock” key again to disable it.

Is there a way to always have the number pad on when I start my computer?

Yes, you can modify the registry as described above to enable Num Lock at startup.

What if I don’t have a Num Lock key?

Some compact keyboards may not have a dedicated Num Lock key. In this case, you may need to use the on-screen keyboard or an external keyboard with a number pad.

Related reading