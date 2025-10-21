Top Excel To JSON Converter Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Converting Excel spreadsheets to JSON files is a common task for developers and data analysts. Finding the right Excel to JSON converter software can significantly streamline your workflow. This article explores some of the best options available in 2025, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing.

Whether you’re looking for a free solution or a more robust tool with advanced capabilities, this guide will help you choose the perfect Excel to JSON converter software to meet your specific needs. We’ll look at both online and desktop options, so you can find the one that works best for your workflow.

Which Excel to JSON Converter is Right for You?

OnlineConvert.com

OnlineConvert.com is a versatile online converter that supports a wide range of file formats, including Excel to JSON. Its intuitive interface makes it easy for users to upload their Excel files and convert them to JSON with just a few clicks.

This tool is particularly useful for quick, one-off conversions without the need to install any software. It offers basic customization options, such as specifying the encoding and handling empty cells, making it suitable for various conversion scenarios.

Supports various Excel formats (XLS, XLSX)

Customizable conversion settings

Simple and user-friendly interface

No software installation required

Pricing: Free for basic use; paid plans for advanced features and higher conversion limits.

Convertio

Convertio is another popular online file converter that excels at transforming Excel files into JSON format. It stands out for its support of multiple input sources, including local files, URLs, Google Drive, and Dropbox, providing users with flexible options for uploading their documents.

The platform’s advanced settings allow users to tailor the conversion process, such as splitting merged cells, handling hidden sheets, and selecting the desired encoding. These features make Convertio a reliable choice for complex Excel files that require precise conversion.

Supports multiple input sources (local files, URL, Google Drive, Dropbox)

Advanced conversion settings for handling complex Excel files

Secure and reliable online conversion

Supports a wide range of other file formats

Pricing: Free for limited use; paid plans for higher conversion limits and additional features.

Aspose.Cells

Aspose.Cells is a powerful Excel API that offers robust conversion capabilities for various file formats, including JSON. While it’s primarily a developer tool, it provides extensive control over the conversion process, allowing users to customize every aspect of the output.

This API is ideal for developers who need to integrate Excel to JSON conversion into their applications or automate the process. It supports a wide range of features, such as handling formulas, styles, and charts, ensuring accurate and consistent conversions.

Comprehensive Excel API with extensive conversion capabilities

Highly customizable conversion settings

Supports handling formulas, styles, and charts

Suitable for developers needing to integrate conversion into applications

Pricing: Varies based on licensing and usage; offers free trial versions.

Microsoft Power Automate

Microsoft Power Automate (formerly Microsoft Flow) is a cloud-based automation platform that can be used to convert Excel files to JSON as part of a larger workflow. It allows users to create automated processes that trigger conversions based on specific events, such as when a new Excel file is added to a SharePoint library.

This tool is particularly useful for businesses that need to automate data processing tasks and integrate Excel to JSON conversion into their existing workflows. It offers a wide range of connectors to other Microsoft services and third-party applications, providing a seamless integration experience.

Cloud-based automation platform for converting Excel to JSON

Integrates with other Microsoft services and third-party applications

Automates data processing tasks

Supports trigger-based conversions

Pricing: Included in some Microsoft 365 plans; standalone plans available for additional features and usage.

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of the Excel to JSON converter software discussed above:

Software Input Sources Customization Options Automation Capabilities Pricing OnlineConvert.com Local files Basic No Free / Paid plans Convertio Local files, URL, Cloud Advanced No Free / Paid plans Aspose.Cells Local files, Streams Extensive Yes (via API) Varies based on licensing Microsoft Power Automate Various (via connectors) Moderate Yes Included in some Microsoft 365 plans / Standalone plans available

Tips

Choose the right tool for your needs: Consider the complexity of your Excel files and the level of customization you require.

Consider the complexity of your Excel files and the level of customization you require. Test the conversion: Always test the converted JSON file to ensure that the data is accurate and properly formatted.

Always test the converted JSON file to ensure that the data is accurate and properly formatted. Consider security: If you’re working with sensitive data, choose a converter that offers secure conversion and data protection.

If you’re working with sensitive data, choose a converter that offers secure conversion and data protection. Automate your workflow: If you need to convert Excel files to JSON regularly, consider using an automation tool like Microsoft Power Automate.

Finding the Right Converter

Choosing the right Excel to JSON converter depends on your specific requirements. Whether you need a simple online tool for occasional conversions or a powerful API for automated data processing, there’s an option available to meet your needs.

FAQ

Can I convert Excel to JSON for free?

Yes, several free online converters like OnlineConvert.com and Convertio offer basic Excel to JSON conversion.

What is the best Excel to JSON converter for complex files?

Aspose.Cells and Convertio are good options for complex Excel files with advanced formatting and formulas.

How can I automate Excel to JSON conversion?

Microsoft Power Automate can be used to automate Excel to JSON conversion as part of a larger workflow.

Are online Excel to JSON converters secure?

Reputable online converters like Convertio use secure connections and delete files after conversion to protect your data.

What file formats does Aspose.Cells support for conversion?

Aspose.Cells supports a wide range of file formats, including XLS, XLSX, CSV, and more, in addition to JSON.

