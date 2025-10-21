How To Print Amazon Return Label: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Returning items to Amazon is a common occurrence, and thankfully, Amazon has streamlined the process, including printing the return label. Whether you don’t have access to a printer or simply prefer a physical label, this guide will walk you through each step of printing your Amazon return label, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free return experience. We’ll cover everything from initiating the return to alternative options if printing isn’t feasible.

This step-by-step guide will help you navigate the process of printing your Amazon return label, and we’ll also explore alternative methods for returns if printing at home isn’t an option. By following these instructions, you can easily return your items and receive your refund promptly.

Need to Print Your Amazon Return Label? Here’s How

Step 1: Initiate the Return Process on Amazon

Go to the Amazon website or open the Amazon app. Sign in to your Amazon account. Navigate to “Your Orders.” Find the order containing the item you want to return. Click on “Return or Replace Items.” Select the item(s) you wish to return. Choose a reason for the return from the dropdown menu. Add any comments or details about the return (optional). Click “Continue.”

Step 2: Select Your Return Method

Choose your preferred return method. Options may include:

UPS Drop-off: You print the label and drop off the package at a UPS location.

You print the label and drop off the package at a UPS location. Amazon Hub Locker Drop-off: You receive a QR code and drop off the package at a designated Amazon Locker.

You receive a QR code and drop off the package at a designated Amazon Locker. UPS Store Drop-off (Print at the UPS Store): Amazon generates a QR code, and UPS prints the label for you. (This eliminates the need for printing at home).

If you want to print the label yourself, choose an option that says “Print return label.”

Step 3: Print the Return Label

After selecting a return method that requires you to print the label, click “Print return label.” Your return label will open in a new tab or window as a PDF file. Make sure your printer is turned on and has sufficient ink and paper. Click the print icon or select “File” then “Print” from the menu. Adjust your printer settings if necessary (e.g., paper size, orientation). Click “Print.”

Step 4: Prepare Your Package

Carefully detach the printed return label from the paper. Attach the label securely to the outside of your package, covering any existing shipping labels. Ensure the barcode is clearly visible and not obstructed. If reusing the original packaging, remove or cover any old labels or markings.

Step 5: Drop Off Your Package

Depending on the return method you selected:

UPS Drop-off: Take the package to the nearest UPS location.

Take the package to the nearest UPS location. Amazon Hub Locker Drop-off: Follow the instructions provided to drop off the package at the designated Amazon Locker.

Tips for a Smooth Return

Double-Check the Label: Before attaching the label, verify that it matches the item you are returning and that the return address is correct.

Before attaching the label, verify that it matches the item you are returning and that the return address is correct. Use Clear Tape: Securely attach the label with clear packing tape to protect it from damage during transit.

Securely attach the label with clear packing tape to protect it from damage during transit. Keep a Record: Save a copy of the return label or the tracking number for your records.

Save a copy of the return label or the tracking number for your records. Check Return Deadlines: Be aware of the return deadline to ensure your package arrives on time.

Be aware of the return deadline to ensure your package arrives on time. Original Packaging: If possible, use the original packaging to protect the item during shipping.

Amazon Return Label Options Compared

Feature Print at Home (UPS Drop-off) Amazon Hub Locker Drop-off UPS Store Drop-off (Print at the UPS Store) Label Printing Required Not Required Not Required Packaging You provide You provide You provide Drop-off Location UPS Location Amazon Locker UPS Store Printer Required Yes No No Convenience Moderate High High

This table compares the different return label options available on Amazon. Choosing the right option depends on your access to a printer and your preferred drop-off location.

Completing Your Amazon Return

Following these steps ensures a successful return. Double-checking the label, securely packaging your item, and dropping it off promptly will get your refund processed quickly.

FAQ

How do I return an item to Amazon without a printer? You can select the “UPS Store Drop-off (Print at the UPS Store)” option. Amazon will generate a QR code, and UPS will print the label for you at the store.

Can I reprint an Amazon return label? Yes, you can usually reprint a return label from your Amazon account. Go to “Your Orders,” find the order, and click “Return or Replace Items.” Locate the return and click “Print return label.”

What if I don’t have the original packaging for my return? You can use any suitable packaging to return your item, as long as it is securely packed and the return label is clearly visible.

How long do I have to return an item to Amazon? The return window varies depending on the item and the reason for the return. Check the return policy on the product page or in your order details.

Related reading