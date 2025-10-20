Top Email Extractor Tools For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right email addresses can be a game-changer for marketing and sales. Whether you’re looking to build a targeted list or simply gather contact information, having the right email extractor software is crucial. This article explores the best email extractor software options available for Windows 10 and 11, helping you choose the perfect tool for your needs.

Email extractor software helps you gather email addresses from websites, search engines, and other online sources. With so many options available, it’s important to choose one that’s reliable, efficient, and compatible with your Windows system. Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Which Email Extractor is Right for You?

1. Atomic Email Hunter

Atomic Email Hunter is a powerful tool designed to extract email addresses and phone numbers from websites. It’s known for its speed and accuracy, allowing users to quickly build extensive contact lists. The software supports multi-threading for faster performance and offers various filters to refine search results.

Atomic Email Hunter can significantly streamline your lead generation process. It allows you to target specific websites or keywords, ensuring that the extracted email addresses are relevant to your business. With its advanced filtering options, you can easily narrow down your search to find the most valuable contacts.

Key Features:

Website and keyword-based extraction

Multi-threading support for faster performance

Advanced filtering options

Phone number extraction

Pricing: \$99

2. Email Extractor Pro

Email Extractor Pro is a versatile tool that supports extracting email addresses from various sources, including websites, search engines, and local files. It offers a user-friendly interface and robust features, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced users. The software also includes options for filtering and exporting extracted data.

Email Extractor Pro simplifies the process of gathering email addresses from diverse sources. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to set up and run extractions, while its powerful features ensure accurate and comprehensive results. With its filtering and exporting options, you can easily manage and utilize the extracted data for your marketing campaigns.

Key Features:

Extraction from websites, search engines, and local files

User-friendly interface

Filtering and exporting options

Support for multiple file formats

Pricing: \$69.95

3. Cute Web Email Extractor

Cute Web Email Extractor is a reliable tool for extracting email addresses and other contact information from websites. It features a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to use for users of all skill levels. The software also offers options for filtering and exporting extracted data in various formats.

Cute Web Email Extractor allows you to quickly and easily gather contact information from websites. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to users of all levels, while its filtering and exporting options provide flexibility in managing the extracted data. With its reliable performance, you can trust Cute Web Email Extractor to deliver accurate and comprehensive results.

Key Features:

Simple and intuitive interface

Website extraction

Filtering and exporting options

Support for various file formats

Pricing: \$59.99

4. GSA Email Spider

GSA Email Spider is a powerful tool designed to extract email addresses and other contact information from websites and search engines. It offers advanced features such as multi-threading, proxy support, and custom search filters. The software is suitable for users who require advanced control over the extraction process.

GSA Email Spider offers a high degree of customization and control over the email extraction process. Its advanced features, such as multi-threading and proxy support, allow for faster and more efficient extractions. With its custom search filters, you can target specific types of websites or keywords, ensuring that the extracted email addresses are highly relevant to your business.

Key Features:

Website and search engine extraction

Multi-threading support

Proxy support

Custom search filters

Pricing: \$97

5. Hunter.io

Hunter.io is a web-based tool that helps you find email addresses associated with specific websites. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, allowing you to quickly find contact information for businesses and professionals. The tool also provides information about the sources of the email addresses, helping you verify their accuracy.

Hunter.io simplifies the process of finding email addresses associated with specific websites. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to search for and verify contact information. With its ability to provide information about the sources of email addresses, you can be confident in the accuracy of the data you’re gathering.

Key Features:

Website-specific email search

Intuitive interface

Source verification

Chrome extension

Pricing: Free (limited searches), paid plans start at \$49/month

6. Skrapp.io

Skrapp.io is a B2B email finder that helps you find email addresses and other contact information for professionals and businesses. It offers a powerful search engine and advanced filtering options, allowing you to target specific industries, job titles, and locations. The tool also provides integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms.

Skrapp.io provides a comprehensive solution for finding B2B email addresses and contact information. Its powerful search engine and advanced filtering options allow you to target specific industries, job titles, and locations. With its integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms, you can seamlessly incorporate the extracted data into your marketing and sales workflows.

Key Features:

B2B email search

Advanced filtering options

CRM integration

Chrome extension

Pricing: Free (limited searches), paid plans start at \$49/month

7. LeadLeaper

LeadLeaper is a LinkedIn email extractor that helps you find email addresses and other contact information for professionals on LinkedIn. It offers a Chrome extension that allows you to quickly extract contact information from LinkedIn profiles and company pages. The tool also provides integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms.

LeadLeaper simplifies the process of finding email addresses and contact information on LinkedIn. Its Chrome extension allows you to quickly extract data from LinkedIn profiles and company pages. With its integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms, you can seamlessly incorporate the extracted data into your marketing and sales workflows.

Key Features:

LinkedIn email extraction

Chrome extension

CRM integration

Contact enrichment

Pricing: Free (limited searches), paid plans start at \$39/month

8. Apollo.io

Apollo.io is a comprehensive sales intelligence platform that includes an email finder tool. It helps you find email addresses and other contact information for professionals and businesses. The platform offers advanced search filters, lead enrichment, and integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms.

Apollo.io provides a complete solution for sales intelligence, including a powerful email finder tool. Its advanced search filters, lead enrichment capabilities, and integration with popular CRM and sales automation platforms make it a valuable asset for sales and marketing teams. With Apollo.io, you can efficiently find and connect with the right prospects.

Key Features:

Comprehensive sales intelligence platform

Advanced search filters

Lead enrichment

CRM integration

Pricing: Paid plans start at \$49/month

9. FindThatLead

FindThatLead is a sales prospecting tool that helps you find email addresses and other contact information for professionals and businesses. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, allowing you to quickly find contact information using various search criteria. The tool also provides a Chrome extension for easy access.

FindThatLead simplifies the process of finding email addresses and contact information for sales prospecting. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to search for and verify contact information using various search criteria. With its Chrome extension, you can quickly access the tool from any webpage.

Key Features:

Sales prospecting tool

Intuitive interface

Chrome extension

Lead generation

Pricing: Free (limited searches), paid plans start at \$49/month

Feature Comparison

FAQ

