Top Drawing Apps For PC In 2025

The digital art world is constantly evolving, and finding the best drawing apps for PC can significantly impact your creative workflow. Whether you’re a professional artist, a hobbyist, or just starting out, the right software can unlock your artistic potential and bring your visions to life. This guide explores the top drawing applications available for PC in 2025, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Choosing the perfect drawing app depends on your specific needs and preferences. Factors such as your skill level, the type of art you create, and your budget all play a role. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best options available, considering a range of features and price points to cater to diverse artistic styles.

What Are the Best PC Drawing Apps?

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop remains a powerhouse in the digital art realm. Known for its extensive toolset and versatility, Photoshop is ideal for professional artists and designers working on complex projects. Its raster-based system offers unparalleled control over image editing, painting, and digital illustration.

Open Photoshop on your PC.

Create a new document with your desired dimensions.

Select your preferred brush from the Brush panel.

Start drawing and utilize layers for non-destructive editing.

Experiment with filters and effects to enhance your artwork.

Key Features:

Industry-standard raster-based editing

Advanced brush engine and customization options

Extensive filter and effect library

Seamless integration with other Adobe Creative Cloud apps

Pricing: $22.99/month

Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is a favorite among comic artists, illustrators, and animators. It offers specialized tools for creating manga, comics, and illustrations, with a focus on drawing and painting. Its natural brush feel and extensive library of resources make it a great choice for artists of all levels.

Launch Clip Studio Paint on your computer.

Create a new file and choose your desired canvas size.

Select a pen or brush tool from the tool palette.

Begin sketching your artwork, utilizing the software’s robust drawing features.

Add colors and details using layers and various blending modes.

Key Features:

Specialized tools for comic and manga creation

Natural brush feel and customizable pen pressure settings

Extensive library of 3D models and assets

Animation and timeline features

Pricing: One-time purchase of $49.99 (Pro) or $219.00 (EX)

Corel Painter

Corel Painter is designed to emulate the experience of traditional painting. It offers a wide range of realistic brushes and textures, making it ideal for artists who want to create digital art that looks and feels like traditional artwork.

Open Corel Painter.

Choose a brush from the wide selection available.

Select your desired paper texture.

Start painting on the canvas, experimenting with different brushstrokes.

Utilize the software’s blending capabilities to create realistic effects.

Key Features:

Realistic brushes and textures that mimic traditional media

Advanced color mixing and blending capabilities

Customizable workspace and user interface

Particle brushes for creating unique effects

Pricing: One-time purchase of $429.00

Krita

Krita is a free and open-source painting program designed for concept artists, illustrators, and texture artists. It offers a wide range of features, including customizable brushes, layer management, and animation tools, making it a powerful and versatile option for artists on a budget.

Download and install Krita on your PC.

Launch the application and create a new document.

Select a brush from the extensive brush library.

Begin drawing and painting, utilizing layers for organization.

Explore the software’s advanced features, such as animation tools and filters.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Customizable brush engine

Layer management and masking tools

Animation and timeline features

Pricing: Free

Autodesk Sketchbook

Autodesk Sketchbook is a sketching and drawing app designed for quick ideation and concept development. Its intuitive interface and streamlined toolset make it a great choice for artists who want to sketch on the go or quickly capture their ideas.

Install Autodesk Sketchbook on your PC.

Open the app and create a new sketch.

Select a pen or pencil tool from the toolbar.

Start sketching your ideas, utilizing the software’s simple interface.

Add colors and details as needed to refine your artwork.

Key Features:

Intuitive and streamlined interface

Perspective guides and drawing tools

Unlimited layers and blending modes

Cloud syncing for accessing your artwork on multiple devices

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Adobe Photoshop Clip Studio Paint Corel Painter Krita Autodesk Sketchbook Price $22.99/month $49.99 / $219.00 $429.00 Free Free Raster/Vector Raster Raster Raster Raster Raster Best For Photo Editing Comic Art Digital Painting General Art Sketching Key Feature Versatility Comic Tools Realism Free Simplicity

Choosing the right drawing app depends on your specific needs and artistic goals. Consider your budget, the type of art you create, and the features that are most important to you when making your decision.

Tips

Experiment with different apps to find the one that best suits your style.

Take advantage of free trials and tutorials to learn the ins and outs of each program.

Invest in a good drawing tablet for a more natural drawing experience.

Practice regularly to improve your skills and get the most out of your chosen app.

Selecting the perfect drawing app for your PC in 2025 can significantly enhance your artistic journey. Each of these applications offers unique features and capabilities, catering to a wide range of artistic styles and skill levels.

FAQ

What is the best drawing app for beginners?

Krita and Autodesk Sketchbook are excellent choices for beginners due to their free availability and user-friendly interfaces.

Which drawing app is best for professional artists?

Adobe Photoshop and Clip Studio Paint are widely used by professional artists for their advanced features and capabilities.

Can I use these drawing apps on a tablet?

Yes, most of these drawing apps are compatible with drawing tablets, providing a more natural and intuitive drawing experience.

Are there any free drawing apps available?

Yes, Krita and Autodesk Sketchbook are both free drawing apps that offer a wide range of features.

