Top Antivirus Choices For Windows 8 & 8.1 In 2025

Choosing the right antivirus software is crucial for protecting your Windows 8 or 8.1 computer from malware, viruses, and other online threats. With the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, staying ahead with a robust security solution is more important than ever. This article highlights five of the best antivirus programs available in 2025, specifically tailored to provide optimal protection for your Windows 8 or 8.1 system.

We’ve carefully evaluated various antivirus solutions based on their detection rates, performance impact, user-friendliness, and additional features to bring you this curated list. Whether you’re a casual user or a power user, you’ll find an option here that fits your needs and provides peace of mind.

What’s the Best Antivirus for Windows 8/8.1?

1. Norton 360

Norton 360 consistently ranks among the top antivirus programs due to its comprehensive protection and wide range of features. It offers real-time threat detection, a firewall, password manager, and even cloud backup for your important files. Its robust scanning engine effectively identifies and removes malware, ensuring your system remains secure.

Norton 360 also includes SafeCam, which alerts you to unauthorized attempts to access your webcam, and a VPN for secure browsing. These additional features make it a well-rounded security solution for Windows 8 and 8.1 users.

Real-time threat detection

Firewall

Password manager

Cloud backup

VPN

SafeCam

Pricing: $39.99

2. Bitdefender Total Security

Bitdefender Total Security is known for its exceptional malware detection rates and minimal impact on system performance. It provides comprehensive protection against all types of threats, including viruses, ransomware, and spyware. Its advanced threat defense technology uses machine learning to proactively identify and block new and emerging threats.

Bitdefender also includes a multi-layer ransomware protection, webcam and microphone protection, and a secure browser for online banking and shopping. These features provide an extra layer of security against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Advanced threat defense

Multi-layer ransomware protection

Webcam and microphone protection

Secure browser

Parental control

VPN

Pricing: $44.99

3. McAfee Total Protection

McAfee Total Protection offers a user-friendly interface and comprehensive security features, making it a great choice for both novice and experienced users. It provides real-time scanning, a firewall, and a password manager. Its web protection features help you avoid malicious websites and phishing scams.

McAfee also includes a file shredder for securely deleting sensitive files and a vulnerability scanner to identify and patch security holes in your software. These features help you maintain a secure and up-to-date system.

Real-time scanning

Firewall

Password manager

Web protection

File shredder

Vulnerability scanner

Pricing: $39.99

4. Avast Premium Security

Avast Premium Security is a popular choice for its comprehensive protection and free features. It offers real-time scanning, a firewall, and a secure browser. Its behavior shield monitors programs for suspicious activity, helping to prevent malware infections.

Avast also includes a ransomware shield, webcam shield, and a Wi-Fi inspector to identify vulnerabilities in your network. These features help you stay protected against a wide range of threats.

Real-time scanning

Firewall

Secure browser

Behavior shield

Ransomware shield

Webcam shield

Wi-Fi inspector

Pricing: $47.40

5. Kaspersky Internet Security

Kaspersky Internet Security provides robust protection against a wide range of threats, including viruses, ransomware, and spyware. It offers real-time scanning, a firewall, and a secure browser. Its anti-phishing technology helps you avoid malicious websites and phishing scams.

Kaspersky also includes a webcam protection feature, a virtual keyboard for secure online transactions, and a system watcher to detect and block suspicious activity. These features provide an extra layer of security against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Real-time scanning

Firewall

Secure browser

Anti-phishing technology

Webcam protection

Virtual keyboard

System watcher

Pricing: $34.99

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of the top antivirus programs for Windows 8 and 8.1. This table provides a side-by-side overview to help you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Feature Norton 360 Bitdefender Total Security McAfee Total Protection Avast Premium Security Kaspersky Internet Security Real-time Scanning Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Firewall Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Password Manager Yes Yes Yes No No VPN Yes Yes No No No Webcam Protection Yes Yes No Yes Yes Ransomware Protection Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing $39.99 $44.99 $39.99 $47.40 $34.99

Tips for Choosing the Right Antivirus

Consider your needs: Do you need a comprehensive suite of features or just basic protection?

Do you need a comprehensive suite of features or just basic protection? Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the antivirus programs you’re considering.

See what other users have to say about the antivirus programs you’re considering. Check for compatibility: Make sure the antivirus program is compatible with your version of Windows.

Make sure the antivirus program is compatible with your version of Windows. Take advantage of free trials: Many antivirus programs offer free trials, so you can try them out before you buy.

Many antivirus programs offer free trials, so you can try them out before you buy. Keep your antivirus software up to date: This will ensure that it’s able to protect you against the latest threats.

Safeguarding Your Windows 8/8.1 Experience

Selecting the right antivirus software is a critical step in protecting your Windows 8 or 8.1 computer from online threats. By considering the features, performance, and pricing of the top options, you can make an informed decision that provides the best possible security for your system.

FAQ

What is the best free antivirus for Windows 8?

While free antivirus programs offer basic protection, they often lack the advanced features and comprehensive security of paid solutions. Consider Avast Free Antivirus or AVG AntiVirus Free for basic protection, but be aware of their limitations.

Will Windows Defender protect my Windows 8 computer?

Windows Defender provides basic protection against malware, but it may not be sufficient to protect against all types of threats. A dedicated antivirus program offers more comprehensive security.

How often should I run a virus scan?

It’s recommended to run a full virus scan at least once a week. You should also run a scan if you suspect your computer may be infected with malware.

Can antivirus software slow down my computer?

Some antivirus programs can slow down your computer, especially during scans. Choose an antivirus program that is known for its minimal impact on system performance, such as Bitdefender.

What is ransomware, and how can I protect myself?

Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts your files and demands a ransom payment to restore them. Protect yourself by using a reputable antivirus program with ransomware protection, backing up your files regularly, and avoiding suspicious links and attachments.

