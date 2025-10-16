How To Pair AirPods To Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

AirPods are designed to seamlessly integrate with Apple devices, but you can also use them with your Windows 11 PC. While the pairing process isn’t quite as automatic as it is within the Apple ecosystem, it’s still relatively straightforward. This guide will walk you through connecting your AirPods to your Windows 11 computer so you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and more.

Using AirPods with Windows 11 can enhance your audio experience, whether you’re working from home, gaming, or simply enjoying multimedia content. By following these simple steps, you can easily connect your AirPods and start using them with your PC. This will allow you to take advantage of the noise-canceling features and enjoy the clear audio quality that AirPods provide.

Want to Connect Your AirPods to Windows 11? Here’s How

Preparing Your AirPods for Pairing

Before you can connect your AirPods to your Windows 11 PC, you need to put them into pairing mode. This makes them discoverable by other Bluetooth devices.

Place your AirPods in their charging case. Open the lid of the charging case. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case until the status light flashes white. This indicates that your AirPods are in pairing mode.

Connecting AirPods Via Bluetooth in Windows 11

Now that your AirPods are in pairing mode, you can connect them to your Windows 11 PC through the Bluetooth settings.

Open the Settings app on your Windows 11 PC. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on Bluetooth & devices in the left sidebar. Ensure that Bluetooth is turned On. If it’s off, toggle the switch to turn it on. Click on Add device. Select Bluetooth as the type of device you want to add. Your Windows 11 PC will now start scanning for nearby Bluetooth devices. Select your AirPods from the list of available devices. If prompted, enter the pairing code (usually “0000”). Click Connect.

Setting AirPods as the Default Audio Device

Once your AirPods are connected, you’ll want to make sure they’re set as the default audio device so that all sound from your PC is routed through them.

Right-click on the Sound icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Select Open Sound settings. In the Output section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu. This will set them as the default playback device. In the Input section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu. This will set them as the default recording device (microphone).

Troubleshooting Connection Issues

Sometimes, you might encounter issues when trying to connect your AirPods to Windows 11. Here are a few things you can try:

Make sure your AirPods are charged.

Ensure that Bluetooth is enabled on both your AirPods and your Windows 11 PC.

Restart your Windows 11 PC.

Remove your AirPods from the list of paired devices and try pairing them again.

Update your Bluetooth drivers on your Windows 11 PC.

AirPods vs. Other Bluetooth Headphones: A Quick Comparison

Feature AirPods Generic Bluetooth Headphones Ease of Pairing Seamless with Apple devices, manual on Windows Manual pairing required for all devices Noise Cancellation Excellent Varies by model Microphone Quality Clear Varies by model Ecosystem Deep integration with Apple ecosystem Independent of any ecosystem

Tips for Optimal AirPods Performance on Windows 11

Keep your AirPods firmware updated using an Apple device.

Ensure your Windows 11 PC has the latest Bluetooth drivers installed.

Adjust the audio settings in Windows 11 to optimize sound quality.

Consider using a Bluetooth adapter with better range if you experience connection issues.

AirPods and Windows 11: A Perfect Audio Match

Connecting your AirPods to Windows 11 allows you to enjoy high-quality audio and seamless integration across different devices. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily pair your AirPods and start enjoying your favorite content on your PC.

FAQ

Why won’t my AirPods connect to my Windows 11 PC? Make sure your AirPods are in pairing mode (white flashing light) and that Bluetooth is enabled on your PC. Also, ensure your AirPods are charged.

How do I switch between AirPods and my PC speakers? Right-click the sound icon in the system tray and select your desired output device.

Can I use the AirPods microphone on Windows 11? Yes, select your AirPods as the input device in the Sound settings.

Do AirPods work with all Windows 11 computers? Yes, as long as your computer has Bluetooth capability.

How do I update my AirPods firmware on Windows 11? You need an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) to update the firmware. Connect your AirPods to the Apple device and the update will happen automatically.

