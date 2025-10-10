Top 5 PSU Testing Software Options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A computer’s power supply unit (PSU) is a critical component, ensuring that all parts receive the correct amount of electricity. When a PSU starts to fail, it can cause a range of problems, from system instability and crashes to hardware damage. Testing your PSU regularly or when you suspect an issue can save you time, money, and frustration. This article explores the best PSU testing software available to help you diagnose and maintain your computer’s power supply.

Choosing the right PSU testing software can seem daunting, but understanding the available options and their features is key. Whether you’re a seasoned PC builder or a casual user, having the right tools at your disposal ensures your system runs smoothly and reliably. Let’s dive into some of the top software choices for testing your PSU.

What Is The Best PSU Testing Software?

OCCT

OCCT (OverClock Checking Tool) is a popular and comprehensive stability testing software. While not solely focused on PSU testing, its power supply test is highly effective. OCCT stresses the CPU and GPU simultaneously, drawing maximum power from the PSU. By monitoring voltage levels and temperatures during the test, you can quickly identify any instability or potential issues with your PSU. The real-time graphs provide a clear visual representation of your PSU’s performance under load.

Using OCCT is straightforward, making it accessible to both novice and experienced users. After downloading and installing the software, you can select the “Power” test and configure the duration and monitoring options. OCCT will then run the test, displaying graphs of voltage, temperature, and other relevant metrics. If any values fall outside the acceptable range, it indicates a problem with your PSU.

Comprehensive stability testing

Real-time voltage and temperature monitoring

Easy-to-use interface

Customizable test duration

Pricing: Free for personal use; paid versions available for professional use.

AIDA64 Extreme

AIDA64 Extreme is a powerful system information and diagnostics tool that includes comprehensive PSU monitoring capabilities. While it doesn’t directly stress the PSU like OCCT, AIDA64 provides detailed information about voltage levels, fan speeds, and power consumption. This allows you to monitor the PSU’s performance under normal operating conditions and identify any anomalies.

AIDA64 Extreme is more than just a PSU tester. It provides a wealth of information about your entire system, including CPU, GPU, memory, and storage devices. This makes it a valuable tool for troubleshooting a wide range of hardware issues. The software’s real-time monitoring capabilities allow you to track changes in voltage and temperature over time, helping you identify potential problems before they cause system instability.

Detailed system information

Real-time voltage and temperature monitoring

Comprehensive hardware diagnostics

Customizable alerts and notifications

Pricing: $49.95

HWMonitor

HWMonitor is a free and lightweight hardware monitoring program that provides real-time information about your system’s components, including the PSU. It displays voltage levels, temperatures, and fan speeds, allowing you to keep an eye on your PSU’s performance without stressing the system. While it doesn’t offer the same level of stress testing as OCCT, HWMonitor is a valuable tool for monitoring your PSU under normal operating conditions.

One of the key advantages of HWMonitor is its simplicity. The program is easy to install and use, and it provides a clear and concise display of relevant information. It’s a great option for users who want to monitor their PSU without running complex tests. HWMonitor can also be used to monitor other system components, such as CPU, GPU, and hard drives.

Free and lightweight

Real-time voltage and temperature monitoring

Easy-to-use interface

Supports a wide range of hardware

Pricing: Free

PassMark MonitorTest

PassMark MonitorTest is primarily designed for testing monitor performance, but it also provides useful information about your PSU’s voltage stability. By running various display tests, MonitorTest can indirectly stress the PSU and reveal any voltage fluctuations or instability. While not a direct PSU test, it can be a valuable tool for identifying potential power supply issues.

MonitorTest offers a variety of display tests, including color gradients, sharpness patterns, and response time tests. These tests can help you evaluate your monitor’s performance and identify any issues with image quality. By monitoring voltage levels during these tests, you can also gain insights into your PSU’s stability. This makes MonitorTest a versatile tool for both monitor and PSU testing.

Monitor performance testing

Indirect PSU voltage stability monitoring

Variety of display tests

User-friendly interface

Pricing: $29

Prime95

Prime95 is a CPU stress testing utility that can also indirectly test your PSU. By pushing your CPU to its limits, Prime95 draws significant power from the PSU, revealing any instability or voltage drops. While not specifically designed for PSU testing, Prime95 is a valuable tool for ensuring your power supply can handle demanding workloads.

Prime95 is often used by overclockers to test the stability of their systems. By running Prime95 for an extended period, you can ensure that your CPU and PSU can handle the increased power demands of overclocking. The software is highly configurable, allowing you to customize the test parameters to suit your specific needs.

CPU stress testing

Indirect PSU testing

Highly configurable

Reveals instability under heavy load

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software PSU Stress Test Voltage Monitoring Temperature Monitoring Price OCCT Yes Yes Yes Free / Paid AIDA64 Extreme No Yes Yes $49.95 HWMonitor No Yes Yes Free PassMark MonitorTest Indirect Yes No $29 Prime95 Indirect No No Free

This table provides a comparison of the key features and pricing of the PSU testing software discussed in this article, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

Tips

Always back up your data before running any stress tests.

Monitor your system’s temperature closely during testing to prevent overheating.

If you suspect a PSU issue, consult a professional technician for diagnosis and repair.

Use multiple software options to confirm results and get a comprehensive view of your PSU’s performance.

Finding The Right PSU Tester For You

Choosing the right PSU testing software depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Whether you need comprehensive stress testing, real-time monitoring, or a simple and easy-to-use tool, there’s a software option that fits your requirements. Regularly testing and monitoring your PSU can help you identify potential issues early and prevent costly hardware damage.

FAQ

What is PSU testing software?

PSU testing software is designed to monitor and stress-test your computer’s power supply unit (PSU) to ensure it is functioning correctly and providing stable power to your system.

How often should I test my PSU?

It’s recommended to test your PSU if you experience system instability, crashes, or suspect a power-related issue. Otherwise, testing it every few months can help catch potential problems early.

Can PSU testing software damage my PSU?

If used correctly, PSU testing software should not damage your PSU. However, it’s important to monitor your system’s temperature and voltage levels during testing to prevent overheating or overstressing the components.

What are the signs of a failing PSU?

Signs of a failing PSU include system instability, random crashes, difficulty booting up, and unusual noises coming from the power supply.

Is it safe to test my PSU myself?

Yes, it is generally safe to test your PSU using software tools. However, if you are not comfortable working with computer hardware, it’s best to consult a professional technician.

