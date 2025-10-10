Best Offline Translator Apps For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding yourself without an internet connection doesn’t mean you have to be lost in translation. Whether you’re traveling abroad, working in a remote area, or simply want to be prepared for any situation, having a reliable offline translator app for your PC can be a lifesaver. These apps allow you to translate text and even speech without needing WiFi, making communication smoother and more efficient.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the best offline translator apps available for your PC, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing. This will help you choose the perfect companion for your next adventure or simply enhance your communication toolkit for everyday use.

Which Offline Translator App Is Best For PC?

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator is a powerful tool that offers offline translation capabilities for a wide range of languages. It’s a versatile option for both casual and professional use, seamlessly integrating with other Microsoft products.

Download language packs for offline use.

Translate text, voice, and images.

Supports over 70 languages online and a selection offline.

Conversation mode for real-time translation.

Pricing: Free

Google Translate

Google Translate is a widely recognized and highly effective translation tool. Its offline functionality allows you to translate text in numerous languages even without an internet connection.

Download language packs for offline use.

Translate text, voice, and images.

Supports over 100 languages online and a selection offline.

Handwriting translation feature.

Pricing: Free

iTranslate

iTranslate is a popular translation app known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. Its offline mode allows you to translate text and voice in multiple languages.

Download language packs for offline use.

Translate text and voice.

Supports over 100 languages online and a selection offline.

Phrasebook feature for common expressions.

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

TripLingo

TripLingo is specifically designed for travelers, offering not only translation but also cultural information and language learning tools. Its offline capabilities ensure you can communicate effectively even without an internet connection.

Download language packs for offline use.

Translate text and voice.

Includes a phrasebook with cultural tips.

Offers language learning lessons.

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for premium features)

SayHi Translate

SayHi Translate is a simple and intuitive translation app that focuses on voice translation. Its offline mode ensures you can have real-time conversations even without an internet connection.

Download language packs for offline use.

Voice translation with adjustable speaking speed.

Supports a wide range of languages.

Simple and user-friendly interface.

Pricing: Free

Papago

Papago, developed by Naver, is a smart translator that supports multiple languages, including Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. It offers excellent offline translation capabilities.

Download language packs for offline use.

Translate text, images, and websites.

Supports multiple Asian languages.

Offers handwriting translation.

Pricing: Free

Tips

Download Language Packs in Advance: Always download the necessary language packs before you lose internet access.

Always download the necessary language packs before you lose internet access. Test Offline Functionality: Before relying on an app for critical translations, test its offline performance.

Before relying on an app for critical translations, test its offline performance. Consider Storage Space: Language packs can take up significant storage space on your device, so ensure you have enough available.

Feature Comparison

Feature Microsoft Translator Google Translate iTranslate TripLingo SayHi Translate Papago Offline Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Text Translation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Voice Translation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Image Translation Yes Yes No No No Yes Languages 70+ 100+ 100+ Many Many Many Pricing Free Free Free/Paid Free/Paid Free Free

Choosing the right offline translator app depends on your specific needs. Consider the languages you need, the types of translation you require (text, voice, image), and your budget.

Communicating Without Limits

Having access to offline translation apps on your PC removes communication barriers, allowing you to explore, work, and connect with others, regardless of internet availability.

FAQ

Which is the best free offline translator app?

Google Translate and Microsoft Translator are excellent free options with robust offline capabilities.

How do I download language packs for offline translation?

Open the app, navigate to settings or offline languages, and select the languages you want to download.

Do offline translator apps work as well as online ones?

Offline translation may be less accurate than online translation, but it is still effective for basic communication.

Can I translate images offline?

Some apps, like Google Translate and Papago, allow you to translate text in images offline.

How much storage space do language packs take up?

The storage space varies depending on the language and app, but it can range from a few hundred megabytes to over a gigabyte.

