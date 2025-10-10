Fix Ntkrnlmp.exe Blue Screen Errors (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The “ntkrnlmp.exe Blue Screen” error, often referred to as a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), is a critical system error in Windows operating systems. It indicates a severe problem within the kernel, the core of the operating system, and can lead to data loss and system instability. Understanding the root causes of this error is crucial for effective troubleshooting.

This guide provides a step-by-step approach to diagnosing and resolving the ntkrnlmp.exe blue screen error. By methodically working through these solutions, you can identify the underlying issue and restore your system to a stable state.

What Causes the Ntkrnlmp.exe Blue Screen Error and How Do I Fix It?

Identifying the Culprit: Common Causes

The ntkrnlmp.exe BSOD can stem from a variety of sources. Here are some of the most frequent culprits:

Corrupted System Files:

Driver Issues:

Hardware Malfunctions:

Software Conflicts:

Overclocking:

Malware Infections:

Solution 1: Run System File Checker (SFC)

The System File Checker (SFC) is a built-in Windows utility that scans for and repairs corrupted system files.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This may take some time. If SFC finds and repairs errors, restart your computer.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are a common cause of BSOD errors.

Open Device Manager (search for “Device Manager” in the Start menu). Expand each category (e.g., Display adapters, Network adapters) to find the devices. Right-click on each device and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” If an update is not available, or if the issue started after a recent driver update, try rolling back the driver: Right-click on the device and select “Properties.” Go to the “Driver” tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is available, click it and follow the prompts. Restart your computer after updating or rolling back drivers.

Solution 3: Run Memory Diagnostics

Faulty RAM can cause system instability and BSOD errors.

Press the Windows key, type “Windows Memory Diagnostic,” and press Enter. Choose “Restart now and check for problems (recommended).” The computer will restart and run a memory test. After the test completes, the computer will restart, and the results will be displayed (usually in the notification area).

Solution 4: Check Disk for Errors

Disk errors can also lead to BSOD errors.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type chkdsk /f /r C: and press Enter (replace C: with the drive letter of your system drive if it’s different). You will be prompted to schedule the check to run on the next restart. Type Y and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Solution 5: Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs. This can help identify if a software conflict is causing the BSOD.

Press the Windows key, type “msconfig,” and press Enter. Go to the “Services” tab. Check the box “Hide all Microsoft services.” Click “Disable all.” Go to the “Startup” tab and click “Open Task Manager.” In Task Manager, disable all startup items. Close Task Manager and click “OK” in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer. If the BSOD is resolved after a clean boot, re-enable services and startup items one by one to identify the conflicting software.

Tips for Preventing Future Errors

Keep your system updated:

Use a reputable antivirus program:

Monitor hardware temperatures:

Avoid overclocking:

Back up your data:

Comparing Troubleshooting Approaches

