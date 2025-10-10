8 Best Game Boosters For PC: Improve FPS And Performance

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is your PC struggling to keep up with the latest games? Lagging frame rates and stuttering gameplay can ruin the immersion and enjoyment of your favorite titles. Fortunately, game boosters are designed to optimize your system’s performance, freeing up resources and improving overall gaming experience.

These software solutions work by streamlining processes, closing unnecessary background applications, and tweaking system settings to prioritize gaming. This article explores the best game boosters for PC, helping you achieve smoother gameplay and higher FPS (frames per second) without needing to upgrade your hardware.

How Can Game Boosters Enhance My PC’s Performance?

Razer Cortex: Game Booster

Razer Cortex is a free game booster that optimizes your PC’s settings for improved gaming performance. It works by closing unnecessary background processes, cleaning RAM, and defragging game files. The software can also optimize PC settings automatically, or you can customize the settings yourself for more control.

Razer Cortex also includes a system cleaner that removes junk files and temporary data to free up disk space and improve system responsiveness. It offers a game launcher that centralizes all your games in one place.

Game Booster: Optimizes PC settings for improved gaming performance.

System Cleaner: Removes junk files and temporary data.

Game Launcher: Centralizes all your games in one place.

FPS Counter: Displays your current FPS in-game.

Pricing: Free

WTFast

WTFast is a Gamers Private Network (GPN) that optimizes your connection to game servers. It reduces ping and latency, resulting in smoother and more responsive gameplay. WTFast works by routing your game traffic through a global network of servers optimized for gaming.

WTFast is compatible with a wide range of online games and offers a free trial so you can test its effectiveness before committing to a subscription. It also provides real-time network statistics, allowing you to monitor your connection quality.

Reduces Ping and Latency: Optimizes your connection to game servers.

Global Server Network: Routes your game traffic through optimized servers.

Real-Time Statistics: Monitors your connection quality.

Wide Game Compatibility: Works with a wide range of online games.

Pricing: Starts at $9.99/month

IObit Game Booster

IObit Game Booster is a comprehensive game optimization tool that enhances your PC’s performance with a single click. It closes unnecessary background processes, defragments game files, and optimizes system settings. The software also includes a driver updater to ensure your graphics card and other drivers are up to date.

IObit Game Booster offers a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to use for both beginners and advanced users. It also includes a system optimizer that cleans up junk files and registry entries to improve overall system performance.

One-Click Optimization: Enhances PC performance with a single click.

Driver Updater: Ensures your graphics card and other drivers are up to date.

System Optimizer: Cleans up junk files and registry entries.

Simple Interface: Easy to use for both beginners and advanced users.

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $19.99/year

Advanced System Optimizer

Advanced System Optimizer is a multi-functional PC optimization tool that includes a game booster feature. It optimizes your system by closing unnecessary background processes, cleaning RAM, and defragging game files. The software also includes a variety of other tools to improve overall system performance.

Advanced System Optimizer offers a comprehensive suite of tools to keep your PC running smoothly. It includes a system cleaner, a registry cleaner, a disk defragmenter, and a privacy protector.

Game Booster: Optimizes PC settings for improved gaming performance.

System Cleaner: Removes junk files and temporary data.

Registry Cleaner: Fixes registry errors.

Privacy Protector: Protects your privacy by removing browsing history and other sensitive data.

Pricing: $39.95

Wise Game Booster

Wise Game Booster is a free and easy-to-use game optimization tool that enhances your PC’s gaming performance. It optimizes your system by closing unnecessary background processes and defragging game files. The software also allows you to manually stop unnecessary processes to free up even more resources.

Wise Game Booster offers a simple interface and is easy to use for both beginners and advanced users. It also includes a system optimizer that cleans up junk files and temporary data to improve overall system performance.

Free and Easy to Use: Simple interface and easy to use for both beginners and advanced users.

Process Optimization: Closes unnecessary background processes.

Game Defragmentation: Defragments game files.

System Optimizer: Cleans up junk files and temporary data.

Pricing: Free

Game Fire

Game Fire is a game booster that optimizes your PC’s resources to improve gaming performance. It closes unnecessary background processes, defragments game files, and optimizes system settings. The software also includes a variety of other tools to improve overall system performance.

Game Fire offers a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to use for both beginners and advanced users. It also includes a system optimizer that cleans up junk files and registry entries to improve overall system performance.

Real-Time Optimization: Optimizes PC resources in real-time for improved gaming performance.

System Optimizer: Cleans up junk files and registry entries.

Game Defragmentation: Defragments game files.

Simple Interface: Easy to use for both beginners and advanced users.

Pricing: Free version available; Pro version starts at $29.95

MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner is primarily a graphics card overclocking utility, but it also includes features that can improve gaming performance. It allows you to monitor your graphics card’s performance and adjust its settings to achieve higher frame rates.

MSI Afterburner is a powerful tool that requires some technical knowledge to use effectively. However, it offers a wide range of customization options and can significantly improve gaming performance.

Graphics Card Overclocking: Allows you to overclock your graphics card for improved performance.

Hardware Monitoring: Monitors your graphics card’s performance in real-time.

Customizable Settings: Offers a wide range of customization options.

Free to Use: Completely free to download and use.

Pricing: Free

AVG TuneUp

AVG TuneUp is a comprehensive PC optimization tool that includes a game booster feature. It optimizes your system by closing unnecessary background processes, cleaning RAM, and defragging game files. The software also includes a variety of other tools to improve overall system performance.

AVG TuneUp offers a comprehensive suite of tools to keep your PC running smoothly. It includes a system cleaner, a registry cleaner, a disk defragmenter, and a driver updater.

Game Booster: Optimizes PC settings for improved gaming performance.

System Cleaner: Removes junk files and temporary data.

Registry Cleaner: Fixes registry errors.

Driver Updater: Ensures your graphics card and other drivers are up to date.

Pricing: Starts at $49.99/year

Game Booster Comparison

Feature Razer Cortex WTFast IObit Game Booster Advanced System Optimizer Wise Game Booster Game Fire MSI Afterburner AVG TuneUp Game Optimization Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Network Optimization No Yes No No No No No No System Cleaning Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Driver Updater No No Yes No No No No Yes Overclocking No No No No No No Yes No Price Free $9.99/month Free/$19.99/year $39.95 Free Free/$29.95 Free $49.99/year

