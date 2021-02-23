Activision has announced a collection of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 ports for Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Following in the footsteps of the upcoming Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time ports, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be making its way to the new systems on March 26th.

Xbox Series X and PS5 will both be able to run the game at 4K 60fps with Xbox Series S rendering at a lower 1440p resolution. Next-gen systems will also be able to run the game in a 120fps 1080p mode.

Get ready to drop in and take #THPS 1+2 to the next level on New Platforms ? ? Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S – March 26 and on Nintendo Switch™ – Coming 2021. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/NUVbECnx1e — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 23, 2021

In an upgrade FAQ, Activision revealed that digital versions of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 will be able to be upgraded to the next-gen versions for a $10 fee. Curiously, while physical PS4 versions will have the option of a few upgrade, the offer isn’t available for Xbox One to Xbox Series consoles.