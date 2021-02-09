Toys for Bob’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is travelling onto new systems with an upcoming Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Announced for a March 12th on the consoles with a PC release aimed at a late release this year, the next-gen release will allow players to experience the platformer at a full 4K 60fps with 3D audio and faster loading. Xbox Series S users will play the game at an “upscaled 4K”.

Those who already own the game on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to freely upgrade their version to a next-gen copy and fully transfer their saves.

Crash has made you spin, jump, and Wump for 25 years, and this year he’s celebrating N. Style ? #Crash4 will launch on PlayStation® 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch™ on March 12th, 2021! Coming to PC via https://t.co/ugBIEX5PlO later this year.https://t.co/MRqiWikuxj pic.twitter.com/WGo83N0GYv — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) February 9, 2021

When we reviewed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, we thought that it was a fantastic platformer in spite of its flaws.