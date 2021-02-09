Toys for Bob’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is travelling onto new systems with an upcoming Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Announced for a March 12th on the consoles with a PC release aimed at a late release this year, the next-gen release will allow players to experience the platformer at a full 4K 60fps with 3D audio and faster loading. Xbox Series S users will play the game at an “upscaled 4K”.

Those who already own the game on Xbox One or PS4 will be able to freely upgrade their version to a next-gen copy and fully transfer their saves.

When we reviewed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, we thought that it was a fantastic platformer in spite of its flaws.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is worthy of being a true sequel to the original trilogy. Toys For Bob have managed to build an experience that is true to the series’ roots, while willing to diversity itself in order to modernise its mechanics and gameplay. If the game’s difficulty felt less forced, the overall experience within Crash 4 would be more enjoyable than its predecessors,” reads our review.

“That being said, Crash 4 proves that there’s a place in the market for classic platforming experiences beyond a need to simply fulfil nostalgia, meaning that hopefully, we can come to expect new IP’s and sequels to classics being released during the next generation. Personally, I just want to see a rom-com adventure starring Tawna and Dingodile.”

