Microsoft has announced that Outlook on the Web will soon offer Tone Detection, a feature of Microsoft Editor.

The suggestions are intended to help a user communicate more clearly and in a desired tone to prevent misinterpretation.

As a user types, Microsoft Editor scans what’s written and will generate rewrite suggestions with improved conversation tone.

This feature will roll out off by default, and users can enable this by clicking the edit button to surface Microsoft Editor Settings where they can select Tone.

These suggestions come from AI models run on the same servers as a users’ mailbox within the organization and no message content is transmitted or stored outside of your organization.

The feature will begin rolling this out in early September and expect to complete rollout in late September.