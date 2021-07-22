Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad will be shutting down on October 4th 2021, exactly one year after it first launched.

The sad news was announced in a news post on the games website, with the games team writing “it is with a great deal of sadness that we are announcing we will no longer be releasing new content for Elite Squad. Today’s update will be our last.”

“This was not an easy decision, but after exploring multiple options with our teams, we came to the conclusion that it was no longer sustainable,” the Elite Squad team went on to say in their post, writing that it was a “truly rewarding experience to work with you, our passionate community!”

“We sincerely hope that you have enjoyed playing with us as much as we have enjoyed making the game and engaging with you all on social media and Discord. We hope that some of you stick around with us and have fun reaching level 70 and unlocking all of the soldiers you can before we say goodbye.”

There’s no clear indication of just what caused Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad to shut down, but a likely dwindling player base as well as past controversies, which even demanded an apology, are possible nails in the game’s coffin.

If you’ve not had the chance to play it yourself, Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad is, soon to be was, a free-to-play 5v5 tactical mobile shooter, where you select a bundle of soldiers from across Tom Clancys’ roster of games and have them do automated battle against countless faceless goons.

Thankfully this isn’t the end of free-to-play Tom Clancy games, as Ubisoft has recently announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, a brand new free-to-play first-person shooter with character abilities, which has a test on August 5th that you can sign up for now if you want to.