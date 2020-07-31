Its been a long wait for the Surface Duo, with the device at least 4 years in development. While we are currently mere weeks away from the device finally becoming available, for Surface Duo fan Joshua this was just too long of a wait, and he decided to 3D print his own.

Gallery

While the device is, of course, non-functional, the exercise did give him a new appreciation of Microsoft’s hinge wizardry in creating the Duo.

Microsoft will reportedly launch the Surface Duo on the last week of August, meaning we have about 4 weeks to save up the likely healthy sum the handset will cost.

Comments