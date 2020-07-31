Its been a long wait for the Surface Duo, with the device at least 4 years in development. While we are currently mere weeks away from the device finally becoming available, for Surface Duo fan Joshua this was just too long of a wait, and he decided to 3D print his own.

I updated the design and gave it an unintentionally crappy paint job. Now it has 3d printed hinges and folds all three way around. This time I printed it with a resin printer for the smaller parts. pic.twitter.com/vHu9kCXSKK — Joshua The Son of Nun (@SonofNun) July 28, 2020

Gallery

While the device is, of course, non-functional, the exercise did give him a new appreciation of Microsoft’s hinge wizardry in creating the Duo.

And I just want to point out the mechanical marvel that the real hinges are going to be. They need to transfer data and power from side to side, and they need to have a tensioning system to synchronize the hinges and keep it from flopping open/closed. All in something this size. pic.twitter.com/3yFPSNeRqP — Joshua The Son of Nun (@SonofNun) July 28, 2020

Microsoft will reportedly launch the Surface Duo on the last week of August, meaning we have about 4 weeks to save up the likely healthy sum the handset will cost.