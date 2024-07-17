Tinder's Photo Selector AI helps you get more matches by choosing your most attractive photo

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has just entered the dating world. Tinder (yes, that popular dating app) has just announced a new AI tool that ranks your pictures based on attractiveness and then uses the one with the highest score as your profile picture.

Tinder, owned by the Match Group, now unveiled something called ‘Photo Selector.’ This new tool uses advanced AI technology to curate a selection of photos directly from users’ devices, helping them to authentically represent themselves on the platform.

The popular dating app says that many users struggle with selecting the right profile image, with over half an hour spent by singles aged 18 to 24 when choosing the right images. Another not-so-shocking statistic also says that most single women prefer men with more than 4 pictures on Tinder that reflect their personalities best.

It’s been quite some years in the AI race as we, humans, navigate our relationships with the technology and how it impacts our day-to-day interactions. Just a little while ago, OpenAI launched its yet latest model, the GPT-4o, and a Voice Assistant on the ChatGPT app that sounds extremely humanoid and conversational.

It won’t be too long until AI actually does get in the way of our relationships—like that one movie “Her” from Spike Jonze with Scarlett Johansson.

Bumble, Tinder’s number-one competitor, is also addressing the challenges of AI and synthetic media by partnering with the nonprofit Partnership on AI (PAI) to promote responsible use of these technologies.

The company is committed to combating nonconsensual image abuse (NCII) and ensuring women and underrepresented groups have a voice in the creation of new media.