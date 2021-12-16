TikTok is working on a Windows desktop app for streamers

TikTok is working on a Windows desktop app called TikTok Live Studio. TikTok Live Studio will allow users to stream directly to TikTok Live. During the live stream, users can access the live chat as well. TikTok has confirmed that this app is currently available only in a handful of Western markets for a few thousand users.

TikTok Live Studio might be TikTok’s attempt to win over game streamers who prefer Twitch and YouTube. Right now, TikTok Live Studio is limited in features. But you can expect TikTok to catch up with Twitch in the coming months.

You can download TikTok Live Studio app here for free.