Ubisoft’s just-revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will support Xbox Smart Delivery for gamers transitioning between the console generations.

After the reveal of the game’s official cinematic reveal trailer, Ubisoft revealed that the game will be coming to nearly every available platform this holiday: Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia.

However, Xbox gamers will benefit from the use of Xbox Smart Delivery, a cross-buy initiative that means Xbox One copies and Xbox Series X copies of the game hold the same license across platforms. That’s right, you don’t have to buy two copies of the game to play on both generations of Xbox consoles.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leverages the Xbox Smart Delivery technology – buy the game once and play it on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X when that console or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available,” reads a game description via Shinobi602.

Microsoft’s cross-generation cross-buy system will also be used for future first-party Xbox Game Studios games. CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 will also benefit from the consumer friendly system.