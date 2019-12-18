2020 is almost upon us and what better way to say hello to January than with three new hit games available on PlayStation Now?

Heading the January lineup is Horizon Zero Dawn, which will be available to download (on PlayStation 4 consoles only) and stream (on both PlayStation 4 consoles and Windows PCs) until April 7th, 2020.

Take on the role of skilled hunter Aloy as you explore a lush world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures in this exhilarating blockbuster action-RPG. Nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, and pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin. Horizon Zero Dawn includes the original game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, and additional in-game bonus content.

Next up is Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which will also be available for download and streaming until April 7th, 2020.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy follows fan-favorite treasure hunter Chloe Frazer on her journey to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger. Enlisting the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, they venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In her greatest journey yet, Chloe must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy. Includes access to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Multiplayer and Survival modes.

Overcooked! 2 is also joining the PlayStation Now lineup and is here to stay. You’ll be able to stream and download it as long as you have a PlayStation Now subscription.

You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish. Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players in Overcooked! 2.

If that’s not enough to entice you, consider the fact that PlayStation Now also has PUBG, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019 available for download and streaming until March 2nd, 2020.

You can also finally play Persona 5 on Windows PCs and enjoy a romp in Middle-Earth: Shadow of War until February 3rd, 2020. The PlayStation Now November update also permanently added Hollow Knight to Sony’s streaming service.

PlayStation Now received a huge price drop back at the start of October, with subscription prices being cut almost in half in most regions and a new feature known as “marquee games” being added. Marquee games are titles that are only available for a certain amount of time, so make the most of them while you can!

Subscribers to PlayStation Now have access to over 800 PlayStation 2, 3, and 4 games, which can be played on both PlayStation 4 and Windows PC thanks to the power of cloud gaming.

If you’re not sure if PlayStation Now is for you, you can always try out the seven-day free trial for both PlayStation 4 and PC.

For more information, you can visit the official PlayStation Now website by following the link here.