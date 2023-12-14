Threads is finally available in Europe, but there's a catch

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After a long period of wait, Meta is finally making Threads available in Europe. The app, launched in the United States and United Kingdom in July 2023, has been gradually rolled out to other countries, and today, it welcomes users from additional European nations.

It was the boss Mark Zuckerberg who said and announced himself, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone.”

The popular X (fka Twitter) rival was previously not available in the region due to privacy concerns. Since it’s an app connected to Instagram, users reported that they weren’t able to delete their Thread accounts without deleting their Instagram.

When you open Threads’ website on threads.net, you’ll be greeted with two options: either to create a Threads profile using Instagram, or use it without a profile. However, that way you won’t be able to post or interact with any content.

Back in July, Threads reached 100 million sign-ups worldwide in less than a week since its launch.

People have been flocking to the new social media mostly as a form of protest since billionaire Elon Musk took over Twitter. He introduced a lot of radical changes, including renaming the platform to X, firing a lot of employees, and introducing paid “blue tick” plans.