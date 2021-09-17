To celebrate its 10th anniversary, THQ Nordic is giving away two of its classic PC games until September 23rd.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, which usually goes for $19.99 / £17.99, as well as Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition, which usually costs $9.99 / £6.99, are both currently free on Steam, so what are you waiting for.

If you want to know more about these games than the fact that they’re free, then here’s a little bit about them both.

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

In this epic quest of good versus evil, players will encounter the greatest villains of Greek mythology, brave the attacks of Cerberus, and hazard the banks of the River Styx. Players will interpret the prophecies of the blind seer Tiresias, fight alongside Agamemnon and Achilles, and use the wiles of Odysseus to conquer this dark new adventure.

Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition

A desperate call for help from the island Metavira: The scientist Jack Richards and his lovely daughter Brenda are reaching out to you. The Fallow trees and thus the precious, medical sap on which countless lives depend, are under the control of the evil and traitorous Santino. That’s why Jack and Brenda hire you, the commander of a mercenary force, to put an end to Santino’s insane plans.

THQ Nordic is also having a 10th-anniversary showcase event later on today, which is being hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley.

With a lineup featuring “six new games” from THQ Nordic as well as information about the upcoming ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome, the showcase event might just be one to watch when it broadcasts later today on Youtube, Twitch, and Steam at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PST / 8 PM BST.