Saying to “witness the return of legendary franchises and sequels to beloved games,” the aptly named THQ Nordic anniversary digital showcase sounds like it’s one to look out for when it airs in a few weeks time.

With a lineup featuring “six new games” as well as information about the upcoming ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome, it seems like the showcase event is going to be packed full of reveals from THQ Nordic’s plethora of studios.

With 19 studio’s comprising THQ Nordic, it’s hardly a surprise that they’ve been working on a lot and with Destroy All Humans developer Black Forest Games, Wreckfest studio Bugbear Entertainment, and Darksiders 3 creator Gunfire Games all as part of the publisher, we can definitely expect some big things.

Throughout the 10th anniversary trailer, THQ Nordic released the publisher touted their past games such as Biomutant, Titan Quest, Fade to Silence, Aquanox Deep Descent, Wreckfest, Darksiders Genesis, Comanche, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, ELEX, Spellforce, Desperados 3, and Destroy All Humans, just so you don’t forget what they’ve been doing over the past 10 years.

The showcase, as if it would be any surprise, is being hosted by none other than Geoff Keighley on the 17th of September at 9 PM CEST / 12 PM PST / 8 PM BST on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.