This tool can help you build mobile apps in minutes (without coding!)

Wix, a website design platform, is launching a new feature that allows users to create iOS or Android apps by describing what they want to see in plain English. Isn’t this what we imagined in the very beginning when AI started to become an actual thing?

This AI app builder guides users through a chatbot-like interface to understand the goals and functionalities of their app. With this information, Wix’s AI generates a basic app that can be further customized and integrated with other services.

This is similar to Wix’s AI website generator, which can create a website complete with text and images based on user descriptions.

According to Wix, this new app builder is part of their plan to create “custom AI solutions” to help people build digital products without relying on engineers, at least, probably, for smaller projects.

Users who want to use the AI app builder will need to subscribe to Wix’s premium Branded App plan, which costs $99 per month.

The generated app code is said to be “fully native” to iOS and Android. Users can customize the app’s branding, layout, and features and preview it before submitting it to app stores.

While Wix says their AI website generator has been well-received, some users have reported bugs and generic-looking websites. Security might also be a concern, as generative AI tools can introduce bugs and security vulnerabilities into apps.

Wix agrees on these challenges but assures that their security team is constantly monitoring and improving the product.

Wix says they are not trying to replace developers but rather provide an alternative for users who want a simple and quick way to create a mobile app.

