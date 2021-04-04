We mentioned it before, but the biggest innovation of the new iPhone 12 was a simple ring of magnets, the new Magsafe connector. The arrival of the standard magnetic connector has resulted in a wealth of compatible accessories such as the Belkin range below:

It is likely any competing solution by another OEM would just result in a fragmented and poorly supported system that would not be worth investing in.

It turns out however with the simple application of a sticker you too can take part in the Magsafe party, whether you have an iPhone older than a year or an Android handset.

Chinese OEM XZC is selling a sticker festooned with magnets that attaches to the rear of your handset and delivers the required connection to Magsafe devices.

They described the features of the product, which is available in multiple colours, as below:

Widely Compatible This Magnetic Metal Plate is compatible with all magnetic chargers, even with magnetic car mounts. Specially designed to achieve safe and fast wireless charging using the new MagSafe technology. Experience the latest magsafe charger charging technology by snapping our magnetic metal plate on your smartphone. (Compatible with iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS MAX/XR/XS/X/8/8 Plus)

Strong Adhesive Equipped with a strong 3M adhesive pad, it won't easily snap off and won't leave any sticky residue after detaching. Powerful magnets keep your device stable and secure during magnetic wireless charging.

Through Case Charging Enable true wireless charging without the need to ever take your case off. Our innovative, high-quality MagSafe compatible metal plate for magnetic charging supports cases up to 2mm. Bulky and metal cases are not supported.

Easy to Use Scratch-resistant protective films are included, simply attach the magnet sticker behind your case/battery cover or directly to your device. Your smartphone will automatically start charging as soon as it aligns with the MagSafe charger or other wireless charger allowing for high efficiency and safe wireless charging.

Slim and Comfortable Light, 1.5mm slim design enables easy magnetic alignment. Durable leather surface is scratch-resistant and won't easily fade. The smooth exterior with no sharp edges won't damage your fingers and cell phone.

The sticker only costs $18.99 and currently has 4.1/5 stars in reviews.

Check it out at Amazon here. The sticker is also available in UK for £13.99.