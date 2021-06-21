The Windows 10 volume pop-up has long been a pet peeve of mine, being barely adapted from Windows 8, and, being designed for touch screen use, is generally too large and hangs around too long.

Windows 11 is Microsoft’s chance to start over, and developer Ahmed Walid may have found the new Windows 11 version.

The control appears to have been copied Windows 10x and was part of C-Shell.

Gallery

The control appears somewhat smaller than the Windows 10 version, but it is not clear if the other issues, such as being unable to dismiss it, or persisting too long on the screen, has been addressed.

What do our readers think of the look? Let us know below.