In May we posted about a new design for a folding Samsung smartphone revealed by a design patent. At the time the design did not appear to reflect a realistic successor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, but now new information has arrived which sheds new light on the handset.

According to Korean publication Viva100, Samsung has been working on a low-end variation of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite, which would expand the market without eating into the sales of the high-end version of the handset.

According to them, Samsung was looking to release the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite alongside the Fold 2 for only 1 million Won (around $900), but have decided to postpone it till early next year.

That device will presumably compromise in some areas with fewer cameras and a smaller external screen, which is interesting exactly what the design patent from May reveals.

That shows a device which replaces the external screen with a strip, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, has only 2 cameras and retains the notch.

Of course, $900 is still very much flagship territory, and buyers will still have to choose between getting the best conventional phone or a somewhat subpar but folding phone.

Via SamMobile