We’re only a few hours away from the P40 launch event, where Huawei is going to unveil two new smartphones — Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro. While the Chinese tech giant will talk about the specs and availability of both the P40 and P40 Pro, renowned leaker Evan Blass has already given us some details as to when the Huawei P40 Pro will go on sale.

According to Evan Blass, the Huawei P40 Pro will be available for the public to buy from April 4 in the UK, while the pre-order will open right after the P40 announcement. You’ll get some additional gifts from Huawei if you pre-order the Huawei P40 Pro before April 4. All those who pre-order the P40 Pro will get a free pair of Huawei Freebuds 3 and a wireless charging pad worth £200(~239 USD) and they will come bundled with the smartphone.

According to previous rumors, Huawei P40 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch dual punch-hole display, a 4200mAh battery and 32 MP front camera with a depth sensor. On the back, the phone will have Leica’s Ultra Vision Quad Camera comprising of 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP + ToF sensor. Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will share a similar design and will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You can watch the Huawei P40 launch event Livestream from here.