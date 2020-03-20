Huawei is all set to introduce Huawei P40 series, which is a successor to the last year’s P30, in the market on March 26.

There are five different smartphones in the Huawei P40 lineup — Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Pro Premium, P40 Lite, P40 Lite E. And according to renowned tipster Evan Blass, the P40, P40 Pro will be available in six color options — Silver, Grey, Orange (or Gold), Black, Blue, and Aurora. The P40 Pro Premium, on the other hand, will be available in either Black or White.

He has now leaked high-resolution marketing renders of the handsets, which can be seen below:

Below is the Huawei P40.

Next is the Huawei P40 Pro:

Below is both handsets in Silver:

As can seen in the above images, the P40 lineup will be rocking an identical rectangular camera module. However, if you take a close look at the camera lenses in the camera module, we’ll spot some differences. The P40 will feature three rear cameras, while the P40 Pro and P40 Pro Premium will offer four and five rear cameras respectively — now you know which is which!

Talking about cameras in Huawei P40 Pro, it will use a 52-megapixel lens (IMX700, 1/1.28-inch RYYB) + 40-megapixel lens (IMX650 1/1.5-inch, RGGB) + telephoto lens + periscope Type lens and ToF. Other camera features include a 10x lossless zoom, color temperature sensor and LED flash.

The p40 Pro is also rumored to be powered by Kirin 990 5G SOC and will feature a dual punch-hole display that has a resolution of 3160×1440 and a pixel value of 518ppi. We’ll know more about these Huawei flagship phones on March 26.