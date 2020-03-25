Huawei is expected to announce it’s flagship phones for 2020 tomorrow. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be replacing the current flagships from the company and will be hitting the markets soon.

The event was planned to take place in Paris tomorrow but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Huawei now plans to live stream the event on YouTube and anyone can tune in to watch the launch. The event will kick off on Thursday, March 26 at 1 PM UK time (6 AM PT, 9 AM ET) and can be watched via the embedded YouTube stream.

According to a recent leak, both the P40 and P40 Pro are expected to come with Kirin 990 5G SoC. Huawei P40 will come with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 32 MP camera front camera and 50 MP primary + 16 MP ultrawide + 8 MP telephoto on the back. The phone will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with support for expandable storage via NanoMemory. To power things up, Huawei will be including a 3,800mAh battery.

The Huawei P40 Pro. on the other hand, will have a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2640×1200. The phone will also have a 32 MP camera on the front along with a 50 MP primary sensor called UltraVision camera on the back. Other camera sensors on the back include a 40 MP sensor primarily for videos and a 12 MP shooter to enhance zoom. The P40 Pro will also include 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of expandable storage along with a 4,200 mAh battery to power the device.

Huawei has also shared a teaser video with the tagline “visionary photography” which points towards 10x optical zoom and 53 MP sensor.

Huawei P30 will be priced around 699 Euros while the P40 Pro will cost 799 Euros. Both the phones won’t be launching in the US due to the ongoing trade war between USA and China, and as such the phones won’t come will Google Play Service or access to Play Store apps.