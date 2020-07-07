We have known for a while that Facebook is planning to make all their messaging apps cross-compatible, but the project appears to have moved into high gear, going by the evidence being found by reverse engineers in the apps of the company.

We posted recently on some hints related to databases found in Messenger with WhatsApp-related entries, but now reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has found a whole launch screen introducing the combined service.

Alex notes that it appears that Messenger users will not have much choice about being integrated with WhatsApp and Instagram, unlike Instagram users, where we reported that Facebook was at least prompting Instagram users to use Facebook Messenger.

The arrival of the launch screen suggests the integration is not very far away.

