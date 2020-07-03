Usually, we see social media platforms recommending us who to follow or providing a list of people that we may know. But now, on the contrary, Facebook-owned company, Instagram will soon recommend you who to add to your block list.

Instagram has started working on a new page where users will see a list of people that they may want to add to their block list. Though, this is not Instagram picking random people and recommending you to add them to your block list.

The way this will work is quite simple. Instagram will look for people that you have already blocked on Facebook and if the same contacts are also on Instagram, it’ll suggest you add these contacts to your Instagram block list as well.

According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature is currently in the developmental phase and it will be made public only when Facebook fully integrates Facebook Messenger to Instagram. This makes perfect sense as Instagram will first need to look for people that you blocked on Facebook in order to be able to provide a list of people that you might want to block on Instagram.

The reverse engineer has also revealed that the company is currently working on the Messenger integration alongside the feature that will recommend who to add to your Instagram block list.

Unfortunately, we don’t know as to when Facebook will bring this feature to the general public, but both the features should be available by the end of this year.