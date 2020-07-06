We have known for some time that Facebook is planning to make all their messaging apps cross-compatible, but the project has not shown much real progress in recent months.

Now WABetaInfo reports that the first signs of such integration between WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger have shown up in the code of FB Messenger, as uncovered by reverse engineer @Alex193a.

The above entries have shown up in a local database created by Facebook Messenger, and will likely be used to import elements from WhatsApp so that the cross-app messaging ability will not compromise the security of users.

We reported that Facebook was also prompting Instagram users to use Facebook Messenger.

It may well be that very soon instead of Facebook having 3 different messaging apps, the company will only have one with different skins.