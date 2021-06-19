Back in April Microsoft released Windows 10 Cumulative Updates ( KB5000842 and KB5001330) which gamers immediately noticed were causing performance issues, in particular with lower frame rates in games, and even Nvidia has acknowledged the issue, saying:

4/16/21 – If you are experiencing slower performance in games, check if rolling back Windows 10 update KB5000842 fixes the problem.

Microsoft also eventually admitted the issue, saying:

A small subset of users have reported lower than expected performance in games after installing this update. Most users affected by this issue are running games full screen or borderless windowed modes and using two or more monitors.

In the end, Microsoft has to roll back the update, but with the latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Insiders in the Beta Channel & Release Preview Channel Microsoft appears to have finally released a fix.

The changelog for KB5003690 notes:

Microsoft fixed an issue in a small subset of users that have lower than expected performance in games after installing KB5000842 or later.

The update also fixes the blurry text issue in the News and Interest feed some have been experiencing.

Read the full changelog and find download links in our earlier post here. The update should roll out to non-Windows 10 Insiders in the next Patch Tuesday on 13/7/2021.

via Ghacks