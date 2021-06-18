Today Microsoft released Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.1081 (KB5003690) to the Beta Channel & Release Preview Channel for those Insiders who are on 21H1. Microsoft also released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.1081 (KB5003690)to the Beta and Release Preview Channels for those Insiders who are on 20H2.

This update includes the following improvements:

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes blurry text on the news and interests button on the Windows taskbar for some display configurations.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes communication between apps to stop working after you enable the “AppMgmt_COM_SearchForCLSID” policy.

Microsoft fixed a performance issue in the MultiByteToWideChar() function that occurs when it is used in a non-English locale.

function that occurs when it is used in a non-English locale. Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents sorting from working properly when using multiple versions of National Language Support (NLS) sorting.

Microsoft fixed an issue in a small subset of users that have lower than expected performance in games after installing KB5000842 or later.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to suddenly stop working while you are typing.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes WMIMigrationPlugin.dll to return an error when you attempt to migrate in offline mode.

to return an error when you attempt to migrate in offline mode. Microsoft fixed an issue with the Set-RuleOption PowerShell command that fails to provide the option for the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policy to treat files signed with an expired certificate as unsigned.

PowerShell command that fails to provide the option for the Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC) policy to treat files signed with an expired certificate as unsigned. Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Windows to stop working when it uses AppLocker to validate a file that has multiple signatures. The error is 0x3B.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode after updating the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) firmware. This occurs when the “Interactive logon: Machine account lockout Threshold” policy is set and there were incorrect password attempts.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Windows to generate many AppLocker or SmartLocker success events.

Microsoft fixed an issue with authenticating for a domain controller when Credential Guard and Remote Credential Guard are enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents certain screen reader apps from running when Hypervisor-protected code integrity (HVCI) is enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue in which signing in using a PIN fails. The error message is “Something happened and your PIN isn’t available. Click to set up your PIN again.”

Microsoft added Windows support for System Management Mode protections (firmware protection version 2.0) for certain processors that support Secure Launch.

Microsoft fixed an issue that, in certain cases, takes you out of the exclusive virtual reality (VR) app and back to Windows Mixed Reality Home when you press the Windows button on the controller. With this update, when you press the Windows button, the Windows Start menu appears. When you close the Start menu, you will go back to the exclusive VR app.

Microsoft improved the accuracy and efficiency of sensitive data analysis in the Microsoft 365 Endpoint data loss prevention (DLP) Classification Engine.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Internet Key Exchange (IKE) VPN service on remote access server (RAS) servers. Periodically, users cannot connect a VPN to the server over the IKE protocol. This issue might start several hours or days after restarting the server or restarting the IKEEXT service. Some users can connect while many others cannot connect because the service is in DoS Protection mode, which limits incoming connection attempts.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Wi-Fi connections to fail because of an invalid Message Integrity Check (MIC) on a four-way handshake if Management Frame Protection (MFP) is enabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause a VPN to fail after renewing a user auto-enrolled certificate. The error message is “There are no more files”.

Microsoft fixed an issue with the Tunnel Extensible Authentication protocol (TEAP) that replaces the outer identity with “anonymous” even though identity privacy is not selected or is disabled.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes Remote Desktop sessions to stop responding while the User Datagram Protocol (UDP) is enabled.

Microsoft added support for the USB Test and Measurement Class .

. Microsoft fixed an issue in Adamsync.exe that affects the syncing of large Active Directory subtrees.

that affects the syncing of large Active Directory subtrees. Microsoft fixed an error that occurs when the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) bind cache is full, and the LDAP client library receives a referral.

Microsoft fixed a redirector stop error that is caused by a race condition that occurs when the system deletes binding objects when connections close.

Microsoft fixed an issue that prevents users from setting or querying disk quotas on the C drive.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes 16-bit apps that run on NT Virtual DOS Machine (NTVDM) to stop working when you open them.

Microsoft fixed an issue that causes fontdrvhost. exe to stop working when Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts are installed.

to stop working when Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts are installed. Microsoft fixed an issue that might prevent End User Defined Characters (EUDC) from printing correctly because of font fallback settings.

Microsoft fixed an issue with Search box graphics on the Windows taskbar that occurs if you use the taskbar’s context menu to turn off News and interests. This graphics issue is especially visible when using dark mode.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might cause signing in with your fingerprint to fail after the system starts up or resumes from sleep.

Microsoft fixed an issue that might redirect you to the Microsoft Store page for Gaming Services when you try to install or start an Xbox Game Pass game on your Windows 10 device. Additionally, you receive error 0x80073D26 or 0x8007139F. For more information, see KB5004327.

Windows 10 Insiders in the Release Preview and Beta channels can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.