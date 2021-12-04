Starting with Windows Phone, Live Tiles have built up a quiet following on Windows 10, and despite Microsoft’s efforts to rehabilitate it, the Windows 11 Start Menu does not have too many fans.

Now a new app called Live Tiles Anywhere lets you bring your favourite Live Tiles to your new operating system.

Live Tiles Anywhere is a free app for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 which lets you create customised Live Tiles, and display them on your start menu, desktop and also floating widgets.

The app features:

Create custom Live Tiles and add pin them on the Start Menu, on your Desktop as an icon or create a floating widget. All four sizes are supported!

The “Live” aspect of the Live Tiles is present both on the Start Menu tiles and for the widgets on Desktop. All apps with a Live Tile are supported, both on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

No live tile support for some apps? Live Tiles Anywhere can use the toast notifications from the action / notification center.

Customize many aspects of the tile, including images, background and text colour, branding and more.

Supports Desktop win32 apps, UWP apps, links, commands and other protocols.

LTA will automatically find installed apps, including games from Steam and Epic Games launcher.

A central hub is available, where you can manage all the tiles you’ve created, added and customized.

No changes will be made on system files and no special procedures or patches are required.

Updated Fluent Design interface, easy to use, with light or dark theme supported.

Multi-language support available. English and Italian languages ??are supported in this version.

As can be seen from the screenshot above (via Reddit) the app appears to work quite well, though it is reportedly somewhat processor intensive.

It is however completely free, and can be found in the Store here.

Thanks, MrElectrifyer for the tip.