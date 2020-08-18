At its first-ever online-only Unpacked event, Samsung announced three generations of Android updates for its smartphones and tablets, though the company didn’t mention which devices are eligible for the new update scheme, leaving many of us wondered whether the new update scheme is only applicable to the flagship Samsung Galaxy devices.

Today, Samsung has finally given us the details that everyone was waiting for, and to everyone’s surprise, the company has announced that besides the latest Galaxy flagship smartphones and tablets, the flagship Galaxy tablets and some of the mid-range Galaxy smartphones will be able to take advantage of the new update scheme. Apart from the Galaxy S20, S10, Note20, Note10 lineup, Samsung will also provide three generations of Android updates to its flagship Android tablets and to some of its Galaxy A series of smartphones. Other Galaxy devices that will get three major Android updates are Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold, and upcoming Z series devices.

The Galaxy devices eligible for the three generations of Android updates include:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

Do you own a Samsung Galaxy device? If yes, is your Galaxy smarpthone or tablet made it to the list of devices that will receive three major Andriod updates? Let us know in the comments below.