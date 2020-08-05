There is a reason Samsung is the leading Android OEM in the West. The company very often pioneers new technology which takes years to be adopted by both other OEMs and eventually by Google directly into Android itself, and the company’s fierce competition with Apple has meant Samsung has worked hard to ensure feature parity with whatever new feature shows up on the iPhone and iPad.

There has however been one reason many power users have chosen Google’s Pixel handsets over Galaxy devices, and that has been the promise of support for many years after release.

Samsung has gotten better with this, however, and today at their Unpacked event Samsung for the first time promised to support their flagship handsets for up to 3 generations of Android from release, which effectively means Android OS updates for at least 3 years.

Three years also happen to be how long Google promises to support their Pixel handsets, meaning now there is no reason to settle for a plastic phone with an inferior processor and muddy screen.

Even better news is that the policy is one-year retroactive, meaning the S10 and Note 10 upwards are also included in the policy. It’s notable however that the policy only includes flagship handsets, something which is certainly not true for Google’s Pixel handsets.

The policy of course also does not mean OS updates will come fast, with Samsung still needing to make their usual modifications to Android, and Samsung can of course also not force carriers to roll out updates to old handsets.

What do our readers think of this news? Let us know below.

via XDA- Dev