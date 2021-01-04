OnePlus is one of the few companies that offer the latest version of Android right after Google, but apart from that, the company also offers at least two major Android updates to its flagship phones. The company has already started rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update to the OnePlus 8 series, it never shared the details of phones that will get the latest version of Android, until today.

The company has finally published the details of the devices that will get the Android 11 update, and as you may have guessed, the oldest OnePlus that will get the OxygenOS 11 update is the OnePlus 6, which was released back in 2018. Though, the company hasn’t provided any details on when we can expect the update arrive on the OnePlus 6/6T.

After the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7 and 7T are going to get the update. The company is all set to release OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the OnePlus Nord smartphones next week, while the 7 and 7T series will get the Open Beta update once the company fixes the data encryption issue. Although not confirmed, we’re expecting the OxygenOS 11 update to become available for every OnePlus Nord and 7/7T user by the end of January.

If you’re an OnePlus Nord user., are you planning to install the OxygeOS 11 Open Beta update next week? Let’s know in the comments below.