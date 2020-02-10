The Coronavirus outbreak has caused many to re-evaluate the wisdom of congregating people from all over the world, leading to several companies pulling out from Mobile World Congress 2020 for example.

Samsung has also been considering whether to go ahead with their Unpacked event Tuesday this week, and in the end, decided to proceed, but with numerous extra precautions.

Samsung will be making hand sanitizer stations available throughout the venue and face masks will be available upon request.

Samsung will also be placing thermal imaging cameras at all venue entrances and anyone who displays unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms will be asked to consult with medical supervisors onsite.

Samsung notes that the U.S. government is restricting entry to the country of non-US. citizens who recently visited China over the last 14 days, so attendees should plan accordingly.

Samsung is launching the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of handsets, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Given that these products have been widely leaked already and that the event will be live-streamed, there may not be much further profit in attending the event.