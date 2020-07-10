We have seen numerous leaks of OnePlus’s upcoming more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and today we can add the full collection of official OnePlus Nord cases, courtesy of Evan Blass aka evLeaks.
Gallery
The collection includes 3 high-end cases by Camilla Engstrom, Finsta & @ZacksJerryRig and 3 more generic cases, including a transparent one.
We also saw some marketing photos leaked yesterday, showing the sleek handset with 4 rear cameras and 2 front-facing cameras.
Gallery
The recently leaked (but unconfirmed) full specs include:
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G 5G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128 GB/ 256 GB
|Screen
|6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass
|Battery
|4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging
|Cameras Front
|32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees
|Cameras Rear
|48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS
Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119
Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4
Macro lens 2MP f/2.4
|Biometrics
|Face Recognition and Fingerprint on Display
|Style
|Colours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash.
|Connectivity
|NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO
|Features
|Linear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video
The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.
Comments