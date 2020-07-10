We have seen numerous leaks of OnePlus’s upcoming more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and today we can add the full collection of official OnePlus Nord cases, courtesy of Evan Blass aka evLeaks.

Gallery

The collection includes 3 high-end cases by Camilla Engstrom, Finsta & @ZacksJerryRig and 3 more generic cases, including a transparent one.

We also saw some marketing photos leaked yesterday, showing the sleek handset with 4 rear cameras and 2 front-facing cameras.

Gallery

The recently leaked (but unconfirmed) full specs include:

Processor Snapdragon 765G 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128 GB/ 256 GB Screen 6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass Battery 4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging Cameras Front 32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees Cameras Rear 48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS

Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119

Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4

Macro lens 2MP f/2.4 Biometrics Face Recognition and Fingerprint on Display Style Colours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash. Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO Features Linear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video

The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.