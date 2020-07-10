We have seen numerous leaks of OnePlus’s upcoming more affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, and today we can add the full collection of official OnePlus Nord cases, courtesy of Evan Blass aka evLeaks.

The collection includes 3 high-end cases by Camilla Engstrom, Finsta & @ZacksJerryRig and 3 more generic cases, including a transparent one.

We also saw some marketing photos leaked yesterday, showing the sleek handset with 4 rear cameras and 2 front-facing cameras.

The recently leaked (but unconfirmed) full specs include:

ProcessorSnapdragon 765G 5G
RAM8GB
Storage128 GB/ 256 GB
Screen6.44-inch Full HD+ (1080×2400) 408ppi 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio with AG Corning Gorilla Glass
Battery4115 mAh, 30T Warp Charging
Cameras Front32MP (616) f/2.45 , Wide 8 MP f/2.45 FOV 105 degrees
Cameras Rear48 MP Sony IMX 586 f/1.75 OIS + EIS
Ultrawide – 8MP, FOV 119
Depth Sensor 5MP f/2.4
Macro lens 2MP f/2.4
BiometricsFace Recognition and Fingerprint on Display
StyleColours: Blue Marble, Grey Onyx, Grey Ash.
ConnectivityNFC, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WIFI 2×2 MIMO
FeaturesLinear Motor Vibration, CINE Aspect Ratio video

The smartphone is rumoured to be priced at Rs. 24,990(~$330) in India.

