Microsoft has unveiled a line of Designed for Xbox gaming monitors in partnership with Philips, ASUS, and Acer to get the most out of your Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The new Designed for Xbox monitors will be available throughout this coming summer, featuring a variety of features to make games look as good as possible such as HDR, 4K, and 120Hz refresh rates.

These features will soon be identified with the new “Gaming Features for Xbox” budget that will appear on select monitors, so you can buy your next monitor with confidence that it supports all the features made possible by the latest generation of Xbox hardware.

Unfortunately, these monitors don’t come cheap, with the cheapest monitor unveiled today being Acer’s Xbox Edition Gaming Monitor XV282K KV 28” which comes in at an eye-watering $949.99 USD.

This monitor does at least have support for 4K at 120Hz, 1ms response time, and “high colour accuracy” but it still clocks in at over double the price of the Xbox Series X console.

If you’re looking for the even higher end of monitors, thankfully Philips has you covered with the Momentum 559M1RYV 55” display. This behemoth of a monitor also has support for 4K at 120Hz, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 1000, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to make your games look as good as possible.

The Momentum 559M1RYV doesn’t come cheap, however, with a staggeringly huge price of $1599.99. Thankfully, Xbox is looking to “expand the Xbox Licensed monitor ecosystem with the team at Philips,” so hopefully there may be cheaper Designed for Xbox monitors in the future.