Sony's PS5 gets personalized 3D audio profiles, a feature that Xbox users have been begging

A new PS5 beta is now live in certain countries

Sony has recently launched a new beta for PlayStation 5 (PS5), adding a personalized 3D audio profiles feature that adjusts how sounds are heard through your headphones.

The feature, which goes live starting today on July 25, comes pretty handy. The personalized 3D audio profiles, compatible with headphones and earbuds, improve the gaming experience by customizing sound to fit each person’s unique hearing traits, like the shape of their ears and head.

In its demo, Sony notes that this feature isn’t available when streaming games from the cloud on PS5, as 3D audio isn’t supported during Remote Play either. The console maker also recommends the Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds for a better personalized 3D profile experience.

“This feature builds on the 3D audio enhancements we’ve introduced to PS5 since launch, including 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers and support for compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices,” Sony says.

Speaking of the update, the latest PS5 beta also includes new power-saving settings for controllers, but only for the latest PS5 slim model that arrived in 2023. It is based on their battery level and stopping USB power when no controller is connected.

You also get a new Remote Play setting that lets you manage which users can access your PS5 remotely, allowing you to control access for individual accounts.