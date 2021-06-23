Xbox has unveiled the games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the end of the month, including Gang Beasts and Worms Rumble.

There might just be a week left in June, but that doesn’t mean that Xbox is just waiting around, as they’ve got another load of games to add to Xbox Game Pass to make it even better before July kicks off proper with its own haul of offerings.

Worms Rumble (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Starting today, you can play the newly released Worms Rumble, a 32 player explosive romp of cross-platform combat utilising some of the iconic Worms weaponry. This 3D real-time arena combat game isn’t what you might expect from Worms, but it’ll still have plenty of explosive action to enjoy.

Iron Harvest (PC) – June 24

Iron Harvest’s alternate reality 1920’s has you fighting with dieselpunk mechs rather than just boring old foot soldiers throughout this single-player and co-op RTS. Along with its interesting setting, there’s plenty of multiplayer RTS action that you might expect to make Iron Harvest well worth playing.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Console and PC) EA Play – June 24

To make up for a bevvy of old Neef for Speed games getting delisted off storefronts, you’ll soon be able to play Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered through Xbox Game Pass to fuel your desire for some high-intensity police chase action in some of the worlds most exotic cars circa 2010.

Prodeus (PC) Game Preview – June 24

If DOOM Eternal didn’t quite sate your retro-inspired FPS craving then Prodeus is here to give you another serving of high intensity gory gibbing action. It’s not just the feeling of a retro FPS that Prodeus is trying to capture, as it’s also got a stunning art style that fuses retro techniques and modern high-quality 3D art for you to enjoy as you paint the walls red.

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud) – July 1

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts may not have been everyone’s favourite game, but it is now at least on Xbox Game Pass if you want to try out some of the vehicle building and platforming. With returning characters from the Banjo-Kazooie franchise, there should be a good deal of content to entertain fans who’ve been waiting patiently for the latest series entry.

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

If you’re a fan of the Paper Mario series or action RPG’s in general, then the adorable 2D bugs of Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling may just be for you. Playing as Vi, Kabbu, and Leif, it’s up to you to travel through Bugaria for the titular Everlasting Sapling while defeating monsters, solving puzzles and questing along the way.

Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

The wildly popular slapstick party game is finally joining Xbox Game Pass through [email protected] In this wobbly brawler, you get to beat up and throw around your friends across a variety of wacky arenas that can be difficult enough to survive on their own even without a gaggle of friends trying to knock you out.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

Combining empire management, turn-based combat, and card-based systems, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars has a different twist on the standard grand strategy gameplay you might expect. With a unique aesthetic to go along with the gameplay and plenty of content to enjoy, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars should be a great get for strategy fans when it arrives on Xbox game Pass on July 1st.

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 1

If you’re after some indie goodness in July, then look no further than Limbo, the award-winning and critically acclaimed black and white adventure through a dark and haunting narrative. Combining platforming and spider-based dread with its striking visuals, Limbo is worthy of the praise it gets, so long as you can stomach the spider-based terror.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also experience touch controls in eight new games, these games are:



Dirt 5

Double Kick Heroes

Eastshade

Empire of Sin

Haven

Octopath Traveler

Torchlight III

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

As the end of the month rolls around, it’s not all good news for Xbox Game Pass, as, on the 30th of June, there will be eight games leaving the service, these are: