Microsoft Store teams up with LeBron James for online coding workshop for kids

Microsoft Store yesterday announced that it will be hosting a new, free online workshop, Space Jam: A New Legacy in honor of the movie coming out in 2021. This workshop will be hosted by Microsoft Store associates and students will be able to team up with LeBron James and Bugs Bunny to build a playable prototype of their game with block-based coding on the MakeCode Arcade Platform.

This new workshop is part of a larger Microsoft partnership with Warner Bros. that includes a Space Jam: A New Legacy video game contest and coding curriculum all aimed at helping people acquire new digital skills. Fans ages 14 and up can submit their games to enter a competition, available from Dec. 14-30, to create the next Space Jam: A New Legacy arcade-style game exclusively for Xbox Game Pass.

You can sign-up for the coding workshop here.

Source: Microsoft