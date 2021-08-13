The Pokémon Company has announced a Pokémon Presents digital presentation for next week on the 18th of August, featuring details about a trio of upcoming Pokémon Games.

During the Pokemon Presents show, which is scheduled for 6:00 am PDT / 2:00 pm BST, we’ll be learning more about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends Arceus, the announcement tweet has revealed, so there’s a lot for Pokémon fans to look forward to.

While the chibi remakes of 2006’s Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are undoubtedly exciting for fans of the franchise, during the show all eyes will no doubt be on Pokémon Legends Arceus, which is a new direction for the Pokémon franchise.

Set in a feudal version of the Sinnoh region, Pokémon Legends Arceus incorporates new mechanics into the open-world presentation, reportedly taking the series in a “bold new direction, fusing action with RPG elements,” according to a recent press release.

Attention, Trainers! Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

We’ve seen trailers for this trio of games already, but there’s no doubt a lot more to find out about them during the Pokémon Presents prior to their release dates in the coming months. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are both due to launch on November 19th, 2021, with Pokémon Legends Arceus following a few months after with a release scheduled for January 28th, 2021.