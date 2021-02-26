The Pokemon Company has revealed a brave new direction for their video game franchise with Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Revealed as part of the franchise’s 25 year anniversary celebrations, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new open world installment in the series that takes players into the past.

Set years before any other mainline Pokémon game, players will journey across a feudal-era Sinnoh region to fill out the world’s first ever Pokédex.

Sinnoh isn’t how it was back in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Players will have a choice of three different starters – Cyndaquil, Oshawatt and Rowlett – and catch creatures that may not be native to the region in series’ past.

While the game does look to take heavy inspiration from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, combat will still revolve around the traditional turn-based battles.