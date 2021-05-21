Deep Silver has announced that they’re publishing a new TimeSplitters game, being developed by Free Radical Design, which has been reformed with past team members.

Included in the new Free Radical Design are the original company’s founders Steve Ellis and David Doak, who will be bringing this new TimeSplitters game to life.

In a statement, Doak, Studio Development Director at the new Free Radical Design, said that he’s “finally be able to confirm that the studio has been formed and that we have a plan for the next TimeSplitters game is incredible.”

Deep Silver, who will be publishing this new game, also made an announcement on Twitter, saying “You asked and we listened. We have been working on plans to being the TimeSplitters franchise back to life, and are pleased to let you know that we are setting up a new Deep Silver development studio to do just that.”

A new Deep Silver Studio is coming – Free Radical Design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW — Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

This new game is set to be a long, long way off, however, as Deep Silver notes that “development on a new game has not yet started, and we will update you on when we have more news to share.”

With TimeSplitters: Future Perfect having released in 2005, it’s been a long long sixteen years since we’ve last had a game in the franchise, so fans are understandably quite excited already.