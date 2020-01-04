The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has broken its own personal Steam record for peak player count, reaching over 100,000 players in January 2020.

As seen on Steam Charts, the game received a huge 107.89% increase in players during the month of December 2019.

The rise in player numbers coincides with both the release of the new The Witcher series on Netflix, which was officially released on the streaming service on December 20th, and the Steam Winter Sale 2019.

Upon its launch in May 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw an impressive 92,268 players at its peak. December 2019 broke that record, welcoming 94,601 concurrent players, and 2020 almost immediately proceeded to break that record with the game officially reaching 101,930 peak players just 4 days into the month.

The only other time the number of peak players has even come close to these numbers was in June 2016 with 53,576 players.

You can check out the chart below to see the rise in players from December 20th onward.

Other The Witcher games have also seen a rise in players, with The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition seeing a 144.53% increase in players and The Witcher: Enhanced Edition getting a massive 253.62% increase in players during December 2019.

For comparison, The Witcher: Enhanced Edition saw 1,613 concurrent players at launch in July 2012 and a very impressive 12,386 players in December 2019.

It’s important to note that these are figures just for those playing on Steam and that other platforms haven’t been accounted for. The Witcher 3 was added to Xbox Game Pass on December 19th, so it’s highly likely that there are plenty of Xbox One players who are also now enjoying Geralt’s adventures.

If you want to get into The Witcher, now seems like one of the best times to start. Happy gaming and don’t forget to toss a coin to your Witcher!